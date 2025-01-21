Coronation Street spoilers: First look as Abi deterioration sparks desperate intervention

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Abi continues to have visions of Seb as Kevin and Debbie are forced to act.

Elsewhere, a face from Amy’s shaken as she reunites with a familiar face.

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers.

1. Abi’s visions of Seb spark concern

Kevin announces that he has testicular cancer, as Abi admits to Nina that she’s worried about both Kevin and her resurfaced grief over Seb.

Abi later looks at her reflection in the window and sees Seb starting at her. She then goes to bed, unable to tell Kev what she’s going through.

Later on in the week, Abi goes to pick up Kevin from his ultrasound with Alfie in the car but has a panic attack after seeing the spot where Mason was bleeding out. Abi then has visions of Seb there instead of Mason and runs off.

With Abi failing to turn up to support him at his appointment, Kevin arrives and home and notices that Abi needs some rest. He then offers to pick Alfie up from the childminder’s but Abi looks at him with panic.

Sometime after, Debbie shares her concerns over Abi’s mental state with Ronnie. As Abi reacts badly to Kevin having a meeting with a social worker, Abi assumes that Debbie was the one who reported her. But, did she?

Coronation Street spoilers 2. Amy’s in trouble

Amy gets ready to head to a party in town and is horrified to bump into Aaron’s dad, Eric. She then quickly messages Steve to help her get out of this situation, but he’s preoccupied…

Steve’s sharing a bottle of wine with Leanne and things soon escalate as the pair start kissing passionately…

3. Shona’s trapped

Shona heads off out and has no idea that a van is watching her. Later, Shona’s phone is found in a gutter.

Shoved into the back of the van, Shona bangs on the doors to get out but her efforts fail to achieve anything. David worries when he finds out that Shona was a no-show at work. He then heads to the police station to share his suspicions with Kit that Harvey might be responsible.

4. Danger dawns on David

David considers moving out so that his family are safe. However, he then heads to Nick’s flat and admits that if he doesn’t give Harvey the money then things will get seriously dangerous.

David realises that he must get rid of the house in order to get the money. He then calls his old prison mate Andy and asks him for a favour.

Coronation Street spoilers 5. Cassie moves in

Cassie puts some more antihistamine into Ken’s drink as Adam and Alya turn up and find Ken looking unwell. Sometime later, Ken worries when he finds some unusual transactions having gone out of his bank account. Tracy then confronts Cassie over a hair product purchases and accuses her of taking Ken’s money.

Cassie manages to get Ken back on side, soon accepting an offer from Ken to move into the Barlow house. Steve and Amy aren’t impressed, with Evelyn even wondering if Cassie is up to something.

6. Leanne suffers the consequences

Leanne is mortified when she puts on her high-vis jacket, being heckled by some teenagers whilst doing her community payback litter picking.

She then goes into the Bistro and is confronted by Sam and Nick, having a glass of champagne.

7. The police arrive for Chesney

Chesney books the family a holiday to Alicante with the rest of the money from Les after paying off all of their bills. The family then celebrate Bernie and Dev’s engagement together.

However, in a turn of events, the police arrive and take Chesney to the station to be interviewed as Gemma worries about him. But, what’s going on?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

