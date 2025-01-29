Coronation Street star Jack P Shepherd reveals surprise as fan leaves him huge sum of money in will

Coronation Street star Jack P Shepherd receives a lot of fanmail for playing David Platt but one specific gift from a fan left him stunned.

Speaking on his podcast On The Sofa with Colson Smith and Ben Price, Jack spoke about one of the most random gifts he’s received during his career.

Ben had initially told Jack it was a scam at first, but the outcome was the complete opposite of this…

Jack couldn’t believe it (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star Jack P Shepherd gifted money in fan’s will

Jack P Shepherd has been playing the role of David Platt on Corrie since 2000. So, it’s no surprise that he’s accumulated a lot of fanmail and gifts over the years.

On the most recent episode of his podcast with his fellow co-stars, Jack revealed one gift from a fan that left him in disbelief.

He’d been left £12k from a fan’s will. A postman in New Zealand loved his portrayal of David on Corrie so much that he actually gave him some money when he passed.

Ben couldn’t believe it when Jack confirmed that it was all legit, using the money to go on holiday.

Jack shared: “Someone died and I was in their will.

Ben then said: “I was fuming because I was convinced it was a scam.”

Colson chipped in: “He went to Florida with the £12k he left him in his will,” with Jack adding that ‘it was amazing.’

David wishes he had a bit of Jack’s cash (Credit: ITV)

David Platt’s current financial situation on Coronation Street

Unlike Jack, David Platt’s not having the best time money-wise on screen. He owes Harvey £10k and is yet to pay him back, resulting in Harvey going after his family.

He’s now teaming up with old prison mate, Andy, with plans to commit insurance fraud. And, he’s left feeling really guilty when the Platt house goes up in flames despite promising Shona that he wasn’t to blame for the explosion.

But, how will David get out of this messy financial situation he’s found himself in? Perhaps someone will leave him a convenient £12k in their will…

