As Coronation Street confirm James Bailey, who is he and why was he recast? Complete rundown

James Bailey moved into Coronation Street in 2019 with his parents and brother, Michael. With them later being joined by sister Dee-Dee.

Although James knew he was gay, he was afraid to be open about it incase it damaged his football career.

His stay on the Street was fairly short-lived and he made an exit three years later. However, Corrie is bringing back the character – although he’ll look a little different.

James fell in love with Danny (Credit: ITV/ Shutterstock)

James Bailey comes out as gay

Upon moving to the Street, James Bailey kept his sexuality under wraps as he was scared about how it would affect his football career.

James became part of a Corrie storyline exploring homophobia in football. The story even saw his own dad, Ed Bailey, unable to accept his son’s sexuality.

James experienced homophobic abuse from fans and awkward questions from the club manager. After being abused on the Street, James even went to hit one fan.

He was eventually accepted by his dad and teammates and was promoted to Weatherfield County’s first team.

The Bailey family almost lost James (Credit: ITV/ Shutterstock)

James experiences health scare

With his footballing career on the up, it all unfortunately came crashing down in 2021 when James collapsed while playing a charity football match.

His brother Michael performed CPR to save him, before he was rushed to hospital. James was later diagnosed with cardiomyopathy and had to be fitted with an ICD to prevent further cardiac arrests.

The incident caused him to be dropped from the squad.

Romance with Danny and Corrie exit

Danny was ever present during James’ time on Corrie. First, as an ex lover, but then as James’s boyfriend.

It was Danny who accidentally outed James, when he wrote a message on social media to James – but publicly shared it rather than sending it privately.

Danny eventually moved down south, which played a part in James’ decision to leave. After losing his place at Weatherfield County, James’ uncle Ronnie told him he’d heard that a youth centre near Lewisham were looking for a football coach.

Realising it was close to where boyfriend Danny lived, James jumped at the opportunity and soon left town.

James Bailey will now be played by Jason Callender (Credit: ITV)

James Bailey to return to Coronation Street

Coronation Street has revealed that James Bailey will return to the soap next week – but he has been recast. He’ll now be played by Jason Callender.

It’s been confirmed that James has been living in the US with Danny, but will slot back into family life when he returns to check on pregnant sister Dee-Dee.

Speaking about the part, Jason said he is ‘super excited’ to take on the role of James, adding: “James is determined, whatever he puts his mind to he absolutely goes for it. He’s a little brother so expect little brother pranks but more than anything he loves his family and he really wants to be a dad.

“James is bringing a lot of warmth, a little bit of love, charisma and a little bit of charm.”

James has a new face (Credit: ITV)

Why was James Bailey recast?

James Bailey was previously played by Nathan Graham. While Nathan has not yet commented on whether he was invited back to the soap, it’s worth noting that the decision to leave in the first place was his own, so he may not be interested in reprising the role.

Speaking about James’s exit from Coronation Street in 2022, Nathan said: “I am the sort of person who lives in the moment and goes with what feels right.

“When it came to my decision to leave, it was very difficult, it was a tough thing to decide, obviously for various reasons. Going from a place of security to not know what is next is scary and a risk. But then also it was just the right decision and it felt right.

“I had a good chat with Iain MacLeod and he understood my decision. I have had some great storylines and I did wonder where the character could go next so I felt it was time to go and do something different for me.”

Read more: David Platt exit storyline theories as Corrie legend Jack P Shepherd signs to Celebrity Big Brother

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know your thoughts!