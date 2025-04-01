Channique Sterling-Brown addresses Coronation Street fans’ hopes Dee-Dee will keep her baby

Coronation Street star Channique Sterling-Brown has spoken out after fans share hopes of Dee-Dee keeping her baby.

Last night on the cobbles (Monday, March 31), Dee-Dee went into labour and gave birth to a baby girl.

She was then rushed in for emergency surgery. But, as she pulls through, Channique has teased that Dee-Dee won’t have a change of heart about the adoption.

Dee-Dee gave birth (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Dee-Dee gives birth

Dee-Dee started experiencing contractions last night and headed to the hospital. However, the hospital staff were run off their feet and initially confused Dee-Dee for another patient.

With Dee-Dee being encouraged to go home and relax with some candles, it wasn’t long before she started to go into labour and gave birth to a baby girl.

She then admitted that she wasn’t going to be breastfeeding the baby, but a midwife started to judge her for her decision to feed the baby with formula.

Dee-Dee then revealed that she didn’t feel very well, but she was told she was fine. But, she wasn’t fine at all. She then passed out after having her concerns dismissed.

She then was rushed for surgery after experiencing complications – a haemorrhage and preeclampsia. And spoilers now reveal that she’ll have a hysterectomy.

Fans think Dee-Dee will keep her baby (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans share adoption U-turn hopes for Dee-Dee

As it stands, Dee-Dee is planning on letting her brother James and partner Danny adopt her baby girl. However, after having a hysterectomy, fans think that she’ll change her mind and realise that baby Laila might be her only hope of having children, keeping the baby.

One fan commented: “So I’m guessing Dee-Dee won’t be able to have anymore babies due to complications of surgery and she will keep the baby.”

Another person shared: “Think we can work out, Dee-Dee won’t be able to have more children, & will want to keep the baby.”

A third viewer added: “Calling it now: Dee-Dee isn’t going to be able to have anymore children after this, and will want to keep the baby.”

Dee-Dee has a lot to think about (Credit: ITV)

Channique Sterling-Brown teases Dee-Dee stands by decision

Despite fans thinking that Dee-Dee will end up keeping the baby, Channique has now teased that Dee-Dee will stand firm in her decision to give her baby away to James.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily! and other media, Channique shared: “She, in her mind, is still very logical about the fact that just because I can’t carry any more children doesn’t mean my feelings change about the paternity of this baby and what this baby potentially represents.

“She knows that and would feel that it’s really unfair and unkind to the baby [if she was to keep it.] It’s like it would be a safety baby, so to speak.

“Also, I don’t think she wants to break her brother’s heart at this point either. He’s 100% sold on becoming a parent.”

She then added: “She’s trying to put her logical brain over her emotional brain.” But, future scenes will see baby Laila end up living under the same roof as her mum. Could this cause a change of heart for Dee-Dee in the end?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

