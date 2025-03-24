Coronation Street star Channique Sterling-Brown details Dee-Dee’s ‘fight for justice’ as she suffers major complications during birth

Coronation Street star Channique Sterling-Brown has revealed the ‘fight for justice’ Dee-Dee Bailey has ahead as she suffers horrific complications in child birth in upcoming scenes – and undergoing emergency surgery as she suffers a massive hemorrhage.

In next Monday’s episode (March 31), Dee-Dee suddenly goes into labour. However, she’s sent home from the hospital in spite of obviously being in extreme pain.

When her waters break, Dee-Dee returns to the hospital, where a series of delays ensue. She’s then rushed in for an emergency delivery. However, there’s even worse in store as Dee-Dee finds herself undergoing ‘life-changing’ surgery.

Dee-Dee’s delivery doesn’t go to plan (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Dee-Dee rushed into surgery as she gives birth

Suffering a huge hemorrhage as she gives birth, doctors rush Dee-Dee into surgery. However, as she recovers afterwards, she begins to reflect on the treatment she received.

It’s not long before she starts to wonder whether the mistakes made and the treatment she received might have been avoidable. Was this somehow linked to her ethnicity?

And, as her story continues, Dee-Dee enlists the help of Alya as she considers making a complaint of gross negligence against the hospital.

Coronation Street has worked with three organisations to tell this story. This includes the charity Birthrights, which was set up to protect human rights during pregnancy and childbirth. Also consulted were mother’s advocates Motivational Mum’s Club, and FivexMore, a women’s health organisation focusing on Black maternal health.

Channique has spoken out about the story (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star Channique Sterling-Brown reveals aftermath of Dee-Dee’s hospital experience

Speaking about the story, Channique said: “We’ve worked with some brilliant organisations and charities who were really great at advising on this story. I got to speak to a woman who had a real lived experience of this. And her story is not dissimilar to what happens to Dee-Dee. It was emotional to hear her story and just finding the truth in that as well. Many of the conversations have been really hard but really helpful to hear what some women went through.

“The story we’re trying to tell is one of truth. I don’t think there is any malice in any of Dee-Dee’s treatment. But it is a case of her being on an overstretched and understaffed Ward. She’s not being fully heard because of assumptions that are potentially being made.”

Channique continued: “I also think she maybe is a little bit in denial, because I don’t think she’s probably quite ready to have the baby. It just ends up in a bit of an amalgamation of her pain being dismissed, and suddenly finding herself in a severe situation and she is really scared.

“Basically, everything is, all systems go in terms of getting the baby out as quickly and safely as possible. But it’s really frightening how quickly that develops, and how, if someone had intervened a bit sooner and picked up on those symptoms a bit sooner it might have meant that such drastic measures wouldn’t have needed to be taken.”

Charities have praised the soap for tackling the issue (Credit: ITV)

Charities commend Coronation Street for Dee-Dee storyline

Of the story, Birthrights co-CEOs Janaki Mahadevan and Shanthi Gunesekera said: “It’s extremely important that a show like Coronation Street is highlighting the experiences of Black women in maternity care. The data has long shown how Black women are more likely to suffer physical and psychological harm through pregnancy and birth.”

Meanwhile, Christina Brown, founder, CEO and Health Equity Expert of The Motivational Mums Club said: “Black mothers are almost 3 times more likely to die during pregnancy and childbirth. There are the Black mothers who sadly, unfortunately have died and lost their lives. But there are the mothers who almost did. The psychological trauma of going through that, the psychological trauma of their families going through that is something that needs more awareness and addressing.”

And Five X More founders Clotilde and Tinuke said: “Our Black Maternity Experiences Report has shown that the root of these inequalities lies in healthcare professionals’ attitudes, knowledge, and assumptions. The challenges faced by Dee-Dee in Coronation Street reflect the real-life experiences of many Black women, making this storyline all the more significant.”

Read more: When is Daisy Midgeley leaving Coronation Street? Exit date ‘confirmed’ as Charlotte Jordan wraps up filming.

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think of this story? All the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!