Coronation Street star Channique Sterling-Brown shares hysterectomy heartache for Dee-Dee that throws James adoption plan into chaos

Coronation Street actress Channique Sterling-Brown has shared that Dee-Dee undergoes a hysterectomy following her preeclampsia nightmare.

Dee-Dee’s labour doesn’t go as planned next week as it’s ‘all systems go’ to save both mother and baby.

But, what does this mean for James’ adoption of Dee-Dee’s baby? Will Dee-Dee change her mind over the plans?

Channique’s teased what’s to come (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Channique Sterling-Brown details Dee-Dee hysterectomy horror

Dee-Dee Bailey gives birth to a baby girl next week but complications see her end up undergoing a hysterectomy.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily! and other media about the heartbreaking events in store for Dee-Dee, Channique Sterling-Brown shared: “The story we’re trying to tell is one of truth. I don’t think there is any malice in any of Dee Dee’s treatment. But it is a case of her being on an overstretched and understaffed Ward. She’s not being fully heard because of assumptions that are potentially being made.

“I also think she maybe is a little bit in denial, because I don’t think she’s probably quite ready to have the baby. It just ends up in a bit of an amalgamation of her pain being dismissed, and suddenly finding herself in a severe situation and she is really scared.” She then added: “She gets diagnosed with preeclampsia. “Your condition can rapidly deteriorate with this and it can be potentially fatal to mother and baby. “Basically, everything is, all systems go in terms of getting the baby out as quickly and safely as possible. But it’s really frightening how quickly that develops, and how, if someone had intervened a bit sooner and picked up on those symptoms a bit sooner. It might have meant that such drastic measures wouldn’t have needed to be taken.” James is keen to raise Dee-Dee’s baby (Credit: ITV)

Will James still adopt Dee-Dee’s baby?

Viewers will know that Dee-Dee’s brother James recently returned to Weatherfield and offered to adopt Dee-Dee’s baby with partner, Danny.

Dee-Dee’s adamant that she does not want to raise her baby, with memories of Joel forever haunting her.

And, despite Dee-Dee now having a hysterectomy, Channique’s revealed that Dee-Dee’s mindset remains unchanged about James’ adoption of baby Laila.

She teased: “She, in her mind, is still very logical about the fact that just because I can’t carry any more children doesn’t mean my feelings change about the paternity of this baby and what this baby potentially represents.

“She knows that and would feel that it’s really unfair and unkind to the baby [if she was to keep it.] It’s like it would be a safety baby, so to speak.

“Also, I don’t think she wants to break her brother’s heart at this point either. He’s 100% sold on becoming a parent.

She then added: “She’s trying to put her logical brain over her emotional brain.” But, will her feelings change once baby Laila ends up living under the same roof?