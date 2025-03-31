Coronation Street releases brand-new trailer as Debbie’s dementia storyline begins

Coronation Street has released a brand new trailer giving viewers a first look at Debbie’s devastating dementia storyline.

It was recently revealed that Coronation Street will be exploring dementia, with the storyline resulting in Debbie Webster leaving the show.

The story is set to kick off next week after Debbie goes to see a doctor regarding her memory loss.

Debbie is shocked when the doctor reveals she might have dementia (Credit: ITV)

Debbie diagnosed with dementia

On Coronation Street next week, Debbie decides to go to a private clinic after growing concerned about her memory loss. Believing it to be related to the menopause, Debbie is shocked when she gets her diagnosis.

Debbie opens up about a series of recent incidents, shown as flashback scenes, including a black out and fall. The doctor then tells Debbie that she is showing symptoms of early onset vascular dementia.

Debbie initially decides to keep the diagnosis to herself and hides the news from her family.

Over the coming months and years, the soap will follow Debbie’s journey. It willl explore the effects of young onset dementia on Debbie and those close to her.

The soap is working closely with Dementia UK on this long term storyline.

Debbie keeps her diagnosis a secret (Credit: ITV)

Sue Devaney speaks out

With a brand-new trailer being released by the soap to launch the storyline, actress Sue Devaney, who plays Debbie, said of the storyline: “It is an honour and privilege to be given this sort of storyline. A lot of people are saying, why give it to Debbie? She’s so vibrant and she’s so full of life. But I think that is where a good story lies because it’s somebody that has everything and also words are important to Debbie.

“She has a quick wit and everything is so important, money and success. She’s been dealt this hand of this illness and it is going to be interesting to follow her journey.”

Coronation Street Producer Kate Brooks added: “With one in two people being affected by dementia, we felt this was such an important story to tell for the simple reason that it resonates with so many people. Having a character as vibrant as Debbie Webster, and an actor of Sue Devaney’s incredible talent and calibre, at the heart of this storyline, was key to unlocking the many emotions that come with navigating this diagnosis.

“We’re working closely with Dementia UK to ensure this story is told as truthfully and sensitively as possible – whilst never losing sight of the person behind the diagnosis. This is a story about family, about community, but ultimately this is a story about love, and how love can provide light, even through the darkest of times.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

