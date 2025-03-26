Coronation Street follow-up: Carla and Lisa over after Betsy shooting? Here’s why fans shouldn’t worry

Tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (Wednesday, March 26) was a hard watch for Carla and Lisa fans – but are they over for good?

With Betsy finding out that she could potentially lose the feeling in her arm for life, Lisa decided to put her daughter first.

But, does this mean that Swarla are over just months after they decided to become official? Don’t panic!

Lisa prioritised Betsy (Credit: ITV)

Carla and Lisa hit difficult patch in Coronation Street

This evening on the cobbles, Lisa waited to hear news on how Betsy was and was terrified when she found out how severe Betsy’s injuries were.

After confessing to Carla that it was her finger on the trigger, Lisa struggled to deal with the fact she’d shot her own daughter.

Carla tried to support her partner as best as she could but this proved to be a difficult task when Lisa found out that Betsy had lost the feeling in her arm.

The doctor then admitted that this could be a temporary thing, or the nerve might never recover again. She might never regain the function of her arm.

This was a huge turning point for Carla and Lisa, as Lisa pointed the finger at Carla and blamed her for the whole situation.

She blamed her for bringing Rob into their lives, suggesting that none of this would’ve happened if they never got together…

Lisa then told Carla that she couldn’t focus on her right now, needing to prioritise Betsy going forward.

This looks to be just a ‘hurdle’ (Credit: ITV)

Are Carla and Lisa over for good?

It seemed tonight as though Carla and Lisa’s relationship is over, with Lisa lashing out at Carla and suggesting that their whole romance had been a bad idea.

And, Swarla fans haven’t taken this well… But, they needn’t panic as it looks like the pair will reconcile.

Last year, Coronation Street boss Kate Brooks revealed that there will be some ‘hurdles’ for Swarla towards the start of 2025 but they’ll come out of them ‘strong and united.’

She shared: “We want to keep them secure, we want to keep them grounded, we want to make that relationship really believable and it is, what I’ve seen on screen is fantastic between the two of them.

“At the heart of it is a relationship, it’s a love story and they will, inevitably, get a lot of curveballs thrown their way. 2025 is not a quiet year for them and there are a lot of hurdles that come their way, things that they didn’t quite anticipate that get in the way of their relationship, but ultimately they emerge from this strong and united.

“I’m really excited to be with this couple on this journey, I think the drama and the story they’ve given us already is immense and there’s going to give us a lot more of that.”

So, fans should be reassured by Kate’s words. It looks like Carla and Lisa are just experiencing a little hiccup right now…