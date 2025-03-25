Does Betsy die after being shot in Coronation Street? Here’s all we know about her fate

The drama in Coronation Street was heating up tonight (Tuesday, March 25), but does Betsy die after being shot?

Rob held Carla hostage, pointing a gun at both her and Lisa. But, it was Betsy who ended up getting injured.

As the Weatherfield teen is rushed to hospital, does her death await? Here’s all we know.

Rob held Tracy, Carla and Lisa hostage (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Rob’s hostage ordeal

This evening on the cobbles, Tracy did as Rob demanded and summoned Carla to No.1 under false pretences.

With Carla heading over believing Tracy had a business opportunity for her, she soon faced her brother Rob holding a gun.

Rob then sat Carla down with a plate of out-of-date spaghetti hoops, ordering her to eat it. He then told Carla that she would watch him die, forever having that on her conscience.

It wasn’t long before Lisa caught wind of the hostage situation and headed round to protect Carla. But, Rob then demanded that she pointed the trigger at him and killed him.

During a tussle for the gun, Rob and Lisa fought it out. But, a gunshot then went off and Betsy, who had been at the back door, ended up getting shot in the arm.

At the end of the episode, Lisa accompanied her daughter to the hospital in an ambulance. Carla said she’d follow them.

Betsy was badly hurt (Credit: ITV)

Does Betsy die in Coronation Street?

Coronation Street spoilers for the rest of the week reveal that there’s a huge rush at the hospital to save the injured person’s life. We now know that this person is Betsy.

Betsy got shot in the arm this evening, with the bullet fortunately missing her vital organs.

There is no mention of Betsy in any other spoilers, meaning that her future might be up in the air.

However, no official soap exit has been confirmed for actress Sydney Martin, and it appears she’s still filming for the soap. So, it looks like we won’t be losing Betsy at the moment.