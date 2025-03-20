Coronation Street: Rob menaces Tracy with a gun, but fans are more distracted by his weird noises and yoghurt obsession

Rob held Tracy at gunpoint last night in Coronation Street (Wednesday, March 19), and viewers were more engrossed in another detail though…

Desperate and with a lack of options, Rob pulled out a gun on his ex and demanded to see his sister, Carla.

But, fans couldn’t help but focus on a couple of other details within these scenes that seemed rather bizarre.

Rob whipped out a gun (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Rob held Tracy at gunpoint

Last night on the cobbles, Rob thanked Tracy for sneaking him into the Barlow house for the night before asking her to pick up a fake passport for him.

Tracy reluctantly agreed to collect it before heading back home and being cornered by Mary. Mary wanted to know what possessed Tracy to offer Cassie drugs, but Tracy made it clear that now was not the time for a discussion.

Back in the house, Tracy shut down Rob’s plans of going on the run together. She admitted they were both different people now.

With Mary still banging on the door, Tracy managed to block her from spotting Rob. When she was eventually gone, Tracy noticed Rob on the floor in pain.

His wound from his recent kidney operation was bleeding, prompting Tracy to grab one of Ken’s shirts and tie it round him. But, it wasn’t long before Rob pulled out a gun on his ex and demanded to see his sister…

Rob wanted revenge (Credit: ITV)

Fans in hysterics over comical details amid serious Rob and Tracy gun scenes

Amid all of this drama, Rob also provided fans with a few laughs – whether he meant to or not. Fans couldn’t help but be entertained by Rob’s weird grunts and obsession for yoghurt…

Using yoghurt as a distraction, Rob had insisted that Tracy fetched him one from the kitchen – all whilst bleeding out.

One fan chuckled: “The yoghurt obsession is too funny! But, TRACY BABE, YOU ARE SO MUCH BETTER THAN HIM!”

Another viewer added: “Tracy thought he wanted medical attention. But Rob was just hangry & wanted a yoghurt…”

A third fan joked: “Rob sounds like he’s in the middle of labour.”

Did Rob’s bizarre yoghurt obsession entertain you too?

