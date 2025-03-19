Coronation Street follow-up: As Rob points gun at Tracy, is Kate Ford leaving the soap? All we know

In tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (Wednesday, March 19), Rob pulled a gun out on Tracy, but is Kate Ford leaving?

Rob initially recruited Tracy to help him escape the country, but it soon became clear that he was now out to get revenge…

But, where does this leave Tracy? Is Kate Ford leaving the soap once again? Will Tracy die? Here’s all we know!

Tracy and Rob reunited (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Rob pointed a gun at Tracy

This week in Coronation Street, Rob and Tracy came face to face in the ginnel…

Tracy then vowed to help Rob in his plan to flee the country, sneaking him into the Barlow house.

Rob then asked her to pick up a fake passport for him, with Rob then asking Tracy to join him on the run and start a new life with him (after Mary almost caught him inside the house).

Tracy declined his offer and noted that they were both now very different people and it would never work.

As Rob then started to experience some pain and started bleeding out from his kidney operation wound, Tracy started to panic. He then distracted her by asking for a yoghurt.

With Tracy telling him that he had no choice but to go back to prison, Rob pulled a gun out on her. He then demanded that she summoned Carla over to the house, or he’d pull the trigger at her…

Tracy sticks around (Credit: ITV)

Is Kate Ford leaving Coronation Street?

Fans of Tracy will most likely be concerned that Tracy could die after Rob’s gun threat.

Next week’s Coronation Street spoilers aren’t much comfort either as Rob starts a hostage situation in the Barlow house.

With Tracy doing as Rob demands, she summons Carla to the house by making out that she wants a business meeting with her.

But, it isn’t long before Carla realises Rob and Tracy’s true motive… With Lisa Swain then hearing of what’s going on, she rushes to the house. But, a gunshot then rings out. But, who will get injured?

Tracy’s future in the soap after this moment remains a mystery however, meaning that she could very well end up being shot in next week’s scenes. Kate Ford could be waving goodbye to her character of Tracy. Whilst no official exit news has been revealed, all remains to be seen…

