Coronation Street: As Nick and Toyah secretly plot their revenge on Leanne over fraud, here’s everything we know about how this fight will end

In a shock Coronation Street twist, Nick and Toyah are planning their revenge on Leanne – but how will it go down?

This year, Leanne was heartbroken to find out Nick cheated on her with sister Toyah. The dust then appeared to settle – well… that was until Nick and Toyah decided to rekindle their romance.

Leanne eventually found out and has secretly been plotting her revenge. But it seems Leanne should be watching her back as it turns out both Nick and Toyah are out to get her….

Leanne is getting her revenge (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Leanne gets revenge on Toyah and Nick

Hell-bent on getting revenge on Toyah and Nick, in recent Coronation Street episodes, Leanne has been trying to frame Toyah for fraud.

She set up a bank account in her sister’s name and sent across unauthorised payments from the Bistro business account.

In Monday’s episode (December 23) it seemed her plan worked as the police arrested Toyah. In the station, Toyah protested her innocence, confused over who could be setting her up.

When DC Kit Green mentioned that the password for the account was Rose2001 – referring to Toyah’s stillborn baby she lost in 2001 – the penny dropped for Toyah.It dawned on Toyah that Leanne orchestrated it.

The cops arrested Toyah (Credit: ITV)

Toyah arrested on Coronation Street

Later on, Toyah insisted she had nothing to do with it, while warning Nick that Leanne is behind it all. However, Nick didn’t know who to believe. He then decided he believed Leanne and made it clear to Toyah that she wasn’t welcome.

But, in a huge twist, later on Nick paid Toyah a visit in her hotel room and it was revealed they had tricked Leanne.

“We’ve got to make sure she doesn’t get away with this. Play her at her own game,” Nick said. Toyah agreed: “I wish it hadn’t come to this, but this is war.”

How will Toyah and Leanne feud end?

With Toyah and Nick plotting against Leanne, would could they have up their sleeve for her?

Spoilers for Christmas Day reveal that a fight in the station breaks out between Toyah and Leanne. But who will come out on top?

What’s more, Max Turner watches on and Max films their keruffle – will the footage backtrack on the bickering sisters?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

