Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Leanne takes her revenge on Nick and Toyah

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Leanne takes her revenge on Nick and Toyah. This comes as her ex and her sister plot to take a secret holiday together – lying to their friends and family to get away from Weatherfield. But Leanne’s onto them… and plans a surprise of her own for unsuspecting Nick.

But what does Leanne have planned?

Elsewhere, Leanne faces Rowan in court, Shona demands answers from David, and Kit’s behaviour toward Max grosses Daisy out. Is their tentative romance over before it’s even begun?

And, as Adam gives Bethany some advice, he’s caught out in his lies to Alya.

All these Coronation Street spoilers and more below.

Coronation Street spoilers 1: Leanne plots her revenge on Nick and Toyah

Tensions are high in the courtroom as Rowan’s barrister cross-examines Amy, Nick and Leanne. Spotting Rowan’s smug grin, Leanne loses her cool – causing the court to be adjourned.

Can they bring Rowan to justice?

Meanwhile, after trying to cajole Nick into going for a drink, Leanne finds Toyah’s passport and uploads the photo page onto a website. The next day, she watches as Nick attempts to fix the Christmas lights, still plotting away.

At Les’s will reading, he comforts Leanne while Toyah watches. Meanwhile, Adam tells them that the abattoir where Les worked has offered £50k compensation in exchange for them signing an NDA.

Later, Bernie suggests that they look into Les’ death, as there seems to be more than meets the eye. What’s the full story?

The next day, Nick tells Leanne that the school won’t let Sam go on holiday – and that he’ll be going alone. But when Toyah hands in her holiday dates, Leanne sees that she’s asked for exactly the same time off as Nick. She secretly replaces Toyah’s passport, opening a new bank account in Toyah’s name.

At Les’ wake, the group gathers to say goodbye. Nick gives Leanne a comforting hug. Afterwards, sneaky Leanne arranges for Mrs Crawshaw to join Nick on holiday without his knowledge. How will Nick react to news that Leanne has scuppered his holiday?

Coronation Street spoilers 2: Shona demands the truth

At a meeting with the prison governor, Shona learns that Clayton issued two visiting orders – and that someone else came to see him. When the governor refuses to tell her who the visitor was, David hurries her out of the room.

Suspicious, Shona asks David if he was Clayton’s visitor. The next day, David admits to Max that he did visit Clayton – but Shona must never find out.

Elsewhere, Shona climbs into Steve’s cab, swearing him to secrecy. Steve tells Max that he drove Shona to the prison. As they arrive at the prison gates, they find Shona mid-row with the governor. As the argument escalates, she shoves the governor.

Arriving home afterwards, Shona takes one look at the house and changes her mind – ordering Steve to drive her back into town.

The next day, David worries when Shona has failed to come home. He calls in to see her at work, but she’s not there either. When she does finally return, she tells Roy that she’s done something terrible.

What has Shona done?

3. Coronation Street spoilers 3: Daisy gets the ick

As they decorate the Christmas tree together, Kit flirts with Daisy. As they head for the Bistro on a date, Daisy is unimpressed when she sees how Kit talks to Max. With Max blaming Kit for Lauren being in prison on her birthday, she wonders if he could have been more empathetic.

Will Kit and Daisy be able to move on?

4. Bethany struggles with her stoma

Bethany struggles to come to terms with her stoma bag. She attends her support group and lies to the leader, Dawn, about the operation which resulted in her stoma bag.

Later, Sarah shows Bethany a news article which reveals how the Turkish clinic she used has botched another operation. As Debbie shows off her new convertible to Kevin, she overhears Bethany talking about suing the clinic.

Adam tells Bethany to demand compensation from one of the clinic’s UK directors. When he reveals their name, they’re both shocked.

5. Adam’s playing Alya

As they share lunch, Adam tells Alya that he likes her a lot. However, when he goes to the bathroom, his phone pings with a notification from a dating app. Will he be able to explain himself?

6. Jesse and Gail make a plan

Having sold the house, Jesse and Gail discuss what they should do with the money. What will they do next?

7. Chesney’s got a stalker

Chesney’s furious when he discovers that someone has slashed his tires. He becomes convinced that it must have been the man with the van – and spots the same van, parked outside the house.

As he takes a closer look, the van speeds off. What does Chesney’s mystery tormentor have planned next?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

