Coronation Street Christmas preview: Gail’s exit, Swarla bombshell and Battersby sister showdown

It’s all kicking off on Coronation Street at Christmas – from a legend’s exit after 50 years to a huge Swarla bombshell.

The soap will air an hour-long Christmas Day episode on December 25 – and fans can expect a ton of drama…

Gail says her goodbyes to the cobbles (Credit: ITV)

Gail leaves Coronation Street at Christmas

Soap legend Gail Platt will be leaving the cobbles at Christmas Day following 50 years. Currently, she’s engaged to her new beau Jesse Chadwick – but will she go through it?

There’s even more Platt drama in store, as David is floundering due to his marriage hanging on a cliff edge following a series of secrets and lies.

It’s a dramatic time for the Platts (Credit: ITV)

David’s drama on Coronation Street

Not only is David in debt to Harvey, having stolen Damon’s money, but he is also at war with his wife Shona following his attempt to keep her estranged from son Clayton.

David is completely unaware of Shona’s night of passion with dodgy detective Kit though. And soon enough, he ends up discovering there could be a villain much closer to home who could rock his world.

Daniel takes the next step (Credit: ITV)

Bethany and Daniel

Bethany Platt meanwhile, struggles to get into the Christmas spirit as she continues to deal with the botched plastic surgery hell that left her with a stoma.

Daniel’s determined to make it a Christmas to remember though. But is he still harbouring feelings for ex Daisy?

What’s more, Kit has made his own move on Daisy. But is he really the man she wants? Daisy also gets a surprise of her own. And she intends to make plans to live her best life in 2025.

Leanne gets her revenge on Nick and Toyah (Credit: ITV)

Leanne gets her revenge at Christmas

As for Nick, he’s already in hot water as his affair with sister-in-law Toyah gets exposed for a second time by his ex Leanne.

Humiliated and in true Battersby fashion, Leanne is out for revenge. But this time, her plotting could have very serious consequences as Toyah faces time in prison for fraud!

With suspicions mounting, a Christmas Day showdown looms as the Battersby sisters come to blows in spectacular style…

Carla and Lisa’s romance blossoms (Credit: ITV)

Carla and Lisa plan a cosy cobbles Christmas

Things are heating up for Carla Connor and Lisa Swain too, as their relationship goes from strength to strength.

Planning a cosy Christmas, Swarla are faced with some drama following Lisa’s troublemaker of a daughter Betsy, a historic police investigation casting its shadows and Carla’s own health taking a turn for the worse.

Will the festive period end up being the magical holiday season Swarla were dreaming of?

Ken is oblivious to Cassie’s true colours (Credit: ITV)

Cassie’s plan for Ken

There’s some drama in store for Ken too, who unwraps an extra special gift from Cassie, delighted by her thoughtfulness. But is this all Cassie’s got up her sleeve or does she have more sinister plans for poor Ken?

