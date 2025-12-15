Todd and Theo Coronation Street storyline explodes as ITVX preview confirms urgent police intervention

Todd Grimshaw and Theo Silverton’s much-talked-about Coronation Street special landed on ITVX today (Monday, December 15) and it didn’t waste a second pulling the rug from under viewers.

Police action was always on the cards, but the outcome was anything but expected. Instead of Theo facing the music, it was Todd who found himself being marched off to the station, leaving jaws firmly on the floor.

In a cruel twist of events, Theo managed to flip the narrative entirely, presenting himself as the injured party while Todd was left looking like the villain. For viewers hoping this would be the moment Theo was exposed, it was a heartbreaking and infuriating turn that showed just how manipulative the situation has become.

Todd and Theo had another fight (Credit: ITV)

Police intervened in Coronation Street ITVX Todd and Theo episode

On the Street today, Todd and Theo’s much-hyped special episode finally played out, and it ditched Corrie’s usual style entirely. Instead, the full hour unfolded through a patchwork of cameras, giving viewers an unsettling, up-close look at life inside their flat.

Behind closed doors, Theo’s controlling behaviour ramped up dramatically. He cut Todd off from friends, dictated what he ate, barked orders about training for the 5K, smashed his phone and snapped at him whenever he dared push back. It was claustrophobic, cruel and deeply uncomfortable to watch.

When Todd finally found his backbone and told Theo he was done, Theo retaliated in the worst way possible, locking him in the bedroom overnight like a punishment. The next confrontation turned physical as Todd stood his ground. In the chaos, Theo went down, smashing his head on glass and collapsing unconscious.

It turned out, Bernie had heard a lot of shouting and fighting coming from the flat. She then called the police after knocking the door and receiving no answer.

It wasn’t long before the police then burst on the scene and took Todd down to the station.

Todd was arrested (Credit: ITV)

An arrest made in troubling scenes

At the police station, Kit Green questioned Todd over the incident at the flat. But, Todd made out that he and Theo were arguing as all couples do. He then said that he’d had to defend himself as Theo could be really strong when things got physical.

Leaving out the domestic abuse he’d endured for months on end, Todd failed to tell the full story and was arrested.

Meanwhile, at the hospital, Theo was told that his head wound wasn’t serious. He called on George and Christina to comfort him. Of course, this was another bid to get Todd’s friends on his side.

The police then wondered whether Theo was telling the truth. He explained that it was just a silly argument that got out of hand, giving Theo some information for domestic abuse victim support. Yes, we know right?! They’re looking at the wrong guy!

Once Todd was let go, the couple returned to the flat. Theo told Todd that he didn’t recognise him anymore and that he was a completely changed man.

As he went to pick up a photo of them both smiling together, he came across one of Todd’s secret cameras and confronted him about it. As the episode wrapped up, we can’t help worrying that Theo’s anger might put Todd in serious danger.

Read more: Christmas is coming to Coronation Street: 2025 festive spoiler round-up

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!