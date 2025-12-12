ITVX preview sparks panic as Coronation Street baddies set their sights on two key residents

It’s looking anything but merry in Coronation Street as today’s early ITVX episode (Friday, December 12) dropped some seriously ominous hints.

First, poor Carla Connor had her heart handed back to her by Lisa Swain and announced she was off to Lanzarote for a solo Christmas escape. Lovely idea… except Becky’s expression suggested Carla might not make it as far as the airport lounge.

Meanwhile, Gary wandered over to Todd and Christina with a worrying nugget of intel. He’d heard a massive crash coming from Todd and Theo’s flat. And with those two? A crash is rarely just a crash.

Carla decided to jet off on holiday (Credit: ITV)

Carla decided to leave for Lanzarote in Coronation Street

Carla was in absolutely no mood for festive fun today. When Kirk bounced over with her Secret Santa pick, she practically shoved the bottle back at him and told him to drink it himself. Merry Christmas, indeed.

To be fair, her mood was understandable. Minutes earlier, she’d poured her heart out to Lisa, admitting she still loved her and couldn’t face Christmas without her. Lisa confessed the feelings were mutual, but after everything that’s happened, she couldn’t go there again. Ouch.

Crushed, Carla started planning a dramatic solo escape to Lanzarote. But Kit Green stepped in, urging her to stay put and team up with him to take Becky down once and for all.

He’d just found out the address of a house Costello has bought right before Becky’s fake death, closer than ever to getting some sort of evidence against her.

However, at No.6, Becky Swain was ready to plot against Carla as she watched Lisa leave her a voicemail begging her not to get on that flight and spend Christmas with her instead. Quite the sudden change of heart.

Becky nipped out and conveniently returned just as Lisa received a text from Carla telling her that she’d gone on holiday and that she shouldn’t contact her again. Hmmm…

We sense that Becky might’ve intervened somehow. But, with spoilers confirming that ‘missing’ Carla never checked into her hotel on the Canary Islands after all, just what has happened to her?

Todd and Theo’s flat was mysteriously empty (Credit: ITV)

A crash from Todd and Theo’s flat in Coronation Street ITVX episode

Another character also seemingly in danger today was Todd Grimshaw. Todd was the talk of gossip, despite viewers not seeing him throughout the episode.

Christina and George headed into Speed Daal and bumped into a concerned Gary who then told them that he’d heard a loud crash coming from Todd and Theo’s flat.

With alarm bells ringing, Christina then told George that it was time to make that call.

As Todd’s phone then started to ring, nobody was around to pick it up and the camera panned through his and Theo’s flat.

All that could be seen was a photo of Theo and Todd smiling together next to a fallen down Christmas tree. Something serious had gone inside that flat…

With spoilers teasing police involvement after a domestic incident, will Monday’s (December 15th) special episode shed any light on what went on behind closed doors?

Read more: Christmas is coming to Coronation Street: 2025 festive spoiler round-up

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!