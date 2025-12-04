Coronation Street fan theory predicts Carla and Kit to engineer a fake hostage twist to trap Becky

A fresh Coronation Street fan theory has viewers whispering that Kit and Carla could go full undercover drama, plotting a staged kidnapping to finally bring Becky down.

The unlikely duo have joined forces this week, comparing notes and digging for any scrap of evidence that exposes Becky Swain’s dodgy dealings.

But with tension rising and Becky always one step ahead, just how far will Carla and Kit go to make sure Becky gets her long-overdue comeuppance?

Kit and Carla take on Becky in Coronation Street

Kit and Carla have officially teamed up, united by one shared headache – Becky Swain.

In last night’s episode (Wednesday, December 3), the pair huddled together for a covert catch-up on all things Becky. Kit revealed he’s convinced she’s behind the attack on Costello – he just needs the proof to nail her.

And with Costello finally waking from his coma, Kit thought his big breakthrough was coming… until the bad news dropped. Costello’s in no state to talk, leaving Kit frustrated and Becky still one step ahead.

Instead of interrogating Costello, Kit tried to prise some information out of Becky instead. But, Becky made out that she’d never heard of the guy behind the attack – Soap.

Meanwhile, Carla decided to move back into No.6 although she made it clear that nothing was going to change between her and Lisa. They were still over.

She then met up with Kit again in the Rovers and told him that she’d moved back in to keep an eye on Becky’s every move.

Becky exposed in new Kit and Carla plot, new Coronation Street fan theory

A new Coronation Street fan theory has predicted that Carla and Kit’s next step in their plan against Becky will be to stage a kidnapping.

This could anger Becky enough to show her true colours while also working in Carla’s favour, helping her win Lisa back too. It’s a win, win. Well, unless your name is Becky Swain.

Taking to X, one fan suggested: “What if Kit and Carla stage the kidnapping of Carla so that Lisa worries about where she’s gone which [bleeps] Becky off because Lisa is no longer focused on the gang coming after her.”

It seems a pretty extreme length to go to. But, then again, they are desperate to see Becky get her comeuppance after all.

