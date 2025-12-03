Carla and Kit get one step closer to exposing corrupt Becky in upcoming Coronation Street spoilers

Carla Connor and Kit Green are on a mission, and Becky Swain is firmly in their sights in Coronation Street.

In tonight’s episode (Wednesday, December 3), the unlikely duo huddled together in secret, swapping intel and plotting their next step in bringing Becky down.

But with the clock ticking and Becky covering her tracks, can they dig up enough dirt to finally blow her corruption wide open?

Carla and Kit teamed up (Credit: ITV)

Kit and Carla secretly plotted against Becky in Coronation Street

Against all odds, Kit and Carla are turning into Weatherfield’s newest power duo and tonight proved just how well they bounce off each other. Kit filled Carla in on Costello’s attack, insisting Becky was the puppet-master behind it, even if they still had nothing solid to pin on her.

Their only lead, Soap, stayed tight-lipped, and poor Costello – newly out of his coma – could barely get a word out.

Over at the hospital, Becky was busy hatching her own grim plan to silence Costello for good. But when Lisa suddenly appeared, Becky panicked, convinced the game was up and started packing to flee. Only when Lisa revealed Costello wouldn’t be talking for a long while did Becky pause her escape… for now.

Carla also returned back to No.6 tonight after her quest to find a flat fell through. She told Lisa that this changed nothing between them and that she would be taking her old room back.

Meeting up with Kit in the pub later on, Carla Connor admitted that she’d moved back to keep an eye on Becky. She was going to watch her every move, adamant that she’d find some evidence to bring her down.

Kit and Carla are desperate to expose Becky (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers tease Becky’s comeuppance

In Coronation Street spoilers for Friday, December 5, it looks as though Kit and Carla’s plan to bring down Becky is well and truly taking shape.

Kit fills Carla in, admitting he’s certain Becky’s tangled up in the attack on Costello, but without Costello’s phone, proving anything is like chasing smoke.

Meanwhile at the hospital, Becky strikes up a chat with Costello’s daughter and slyly clocks a key detail – her birthday is September 22nd. When the girl flicks through holiday pics on Costello’s iPad, Becky quietly stores away the passcode hint.

But just as she thinks she’s one step ahead, Kit updates Lisa that the police have tracked down Costello’s missing phone. Has Becky’s little head start just gone up in flames?

