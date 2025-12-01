Weatherfield braces for a heated Becky Carla face off in upcoming Coronation Street episodes

Get ready, Coronation Street is gearing up for a nail-biting moment as Becky Swain and Carla Connor come face-to-face in a tense factory showdown.

Next week, all eyes will be on Underworld as sparks fly and tempers flare between the two women.

But, just how far will Becky go to eliminate her romantic rival, Carla Connor?

Becky corners Carla (Credit: ITV)

Becky vs Carla in Coronation Street spoilers

Next week on the cobbles, Kit swings by the hospital to see Costello only to be blindsided by Mrs. Costello dropping a little bombshell. Apparently, her husband had been planning a cosy retirement in the Lake District for September. Kit’s jaw then hits the floor… and rightly so.

When he then mentions it to Lisa and Becky, Lisa looks genuinely puzzled, while Becky acts suspicious.

Back at Underworld, he leans in to whisper to Carla that something doesn’t add up. He suspects Becky and Costello might be plotting together.

Carla, already drowning her frustrations in a generous glass of something strong, then reminds him they don’t have a shred of proof… yet.

Kit then oh-so-innocently tells Becky that maybe Lisa should go to check on tipsy Carla. Becky smiles sweetly… then heads straight to the factory herself, quietly closing the office door behind her which is never a good sign.

Meanwhile, Costello’s wife pops by the station with a photo of their dream house in Coniston. Kit notes the name – Ravensgill – and later discovers it was bought by a company formed exactly one week after Becky ‘died.’ The plot thickens…

Carla races to No.6, declaring her love for Lisa, only to be met with a heartbreaking, ‘too late.’ Ouch.

Becky’s dangerous (Credit: ITV)

Becky and Carla showdown is cause for concern

With Becky locking herself into the factory with Carla on the back of Kit’s concern, a source has now suggested to DigitalSpy that viewers should be worried about Carla’s safety.

They said: “Things really aren’t looking good for Carla.

“She’s convinced that Becky’s intentions are anything but innocent – then she gets locked in a room with her.”

They also then added: “It feels as though Becky is capable of anything, so while she’s successfully ended Carla and Lisa’s relationship, that may not be enough. Who knows what else she might do to get rid of her love rival?”

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

