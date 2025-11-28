Coronation Street theory hints Becky may target Carla in an upcoming death twist

Carla and Lisa have officially gone their separate ways on Coronation Street, but that doesn’t mean Becky has stopped keeping tabs on Carla.

Even with Carla seemingly out of the frame, Becky appears determined to make sure she stays out of it.

Now, a new Corrie viewer theory is floating around, suggesting Becky might go as far as killing Carla to eliminate any possibility of a reunion between her and Lisa. Harsh doesn’t even begin to cover it.

Becky has wormed her way back into Lisa’s life (Credit: ITV)

Becky smug as Lisa and Carla split

Becky Swain has been on a mission to reclaim her marriage and rebuild her family, but one major obstacle has been standing in her way. And, she goes by the name of Carla Connor.

Determined to drive a wedge between Lisa and Carla so she could swoop back in and ‘reclaim what was hers,’ Becky began scheming, even pretending she’d been sent threatening messages. And while no one has outright proven she orchestrated that ominous funeral wreath, it’s looking almost certain it was another one of her manipulations.

Once she managed to secure a spot under the roof at No.6, Becky’s constant presence became far too close for Carla’s liking.

And on Wednesday night (December 26), Carla’s worst fears were confirmed. Lisa ditched their plans to look after a drunken Becky, leaving Carla alone and painfully aware of exactly where Lisa’s attention had shifted.

Realising that she was always going to be second best, Carla then gave Lisa permission to return to her old life and be with Becky.

Lisa assured her that she didn’t want that. She wanted to be with Carla. But, Carla gave her a ‘ticket out’ of their relationship and walked out of their home. Rather extreme but completely valid.

And, that has now left the door open for Becky to swoop in and get back with her wife…

Will Becky make sure Carla stays out of the picture? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory predicts deadly showdown between Becky and Carla

Despite the Swarla break-up, there’s still the possibility that the pair could get back together due to their very strong bond. And, well, Becky’s also not one to shy away from death whether that be fake or real.

So, it’s not surprising that a new Coronation Street fan theory has suggested that Becky could kill Carla just like she plans on doing to Costello next week. That would mean that Lisa would no longer be torn over two women and would be free to be with Becky. Well, that’s what Becky would like to think.

The fan theory on X read: “Can’t wait for these next few weeks: Becky trying to kill Costello which fails, Carla moving back into the spare room, maybe Becky trying to murder Carla?? Becky also ripped off gangsters! Wow!”

We know that Becky has it in her, but will she actually try to kill Carla? The poor factory boss has been through enough.

