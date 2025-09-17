Coronation Street follow-up: As Becky vows to stay in Weatherfield, spoilers reveal major trust issues for Carla over Lisa

Despite Lisa’s wishes, Becky decided to stick around in Coronation Street tonight (Wednesday, September 17) and it isn’t good news for Carla.

Becky couldn’t help herself and went against Lisa’s wishes, reuniting with Betsy.

Betsy then went home to tell Lisa that Becky was still alive, soon realising that she already knew.

Betsy reunited with her mum (Credit: ITV)

Becky and Betsy reunite in Coronation Street

Tonight, Carla Connor contacted Becky and asked her to come to the house in a bid to get Lisa to talk to her about seeing Betsy.

Lisa was livid with Carla for summoning Becky behind her back. Lisa then stood firm in her decision to stop Becky from seeing their daughter.

Unable to stay away though, Becky Swain approached Betsy at the precinct just as she was talking to Ryan. Betsy was shocked to the core as she struggled to process her mum still being alive.

Telling Ryan that she needed to break the news to Lisa, Betsy returned home to find out that she already knew the truth.

Betsy then pleaded with Becky to stay as she’d only just got her back, but Lisa wanted Becky gone.

Once Betsy was asleep, Becky revealed that she was off to stay in a local hotel for a few nights and that she wasn’t going anywhere.

Lisa helps Becky move in (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers reveal Carla’s worries

Carla was struggling tonight to support Lisa, upset that she’d been sidelined as Lisa focused all of her attention on her wife Becky instead.

And it seems her fears only intensify next week as spoilers reveal that Lisa helps Becky move into a nearby flat after being encouraged to do so by Betsy.

With the car running out of fuel, Becky uses the moment as a chance to quiz Lisa on Carla.

Meanwhile, Carla chats to Ryan Connor and admits that she trusts Lisa but can’t say the same about Becky… Should Carla be worried?

Read more: Exclusive: Becky Swain’s ‘back from the dead’ in Coronation Street – but, is Lisa still technically married to her? Legal expert gives answers

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!