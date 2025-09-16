Coronation Street fan theory predicts Becky Swain will kill Carla in a bid to win Lisa back

A new Coronation Street fan theory has predicted that Becky Swain could kill Carla so that she can win her family back.

With Becky ‘returning from the dead,’ she’s already barged her way back into Lisa’s life.

Carla’s handled things quite well considering, but will tensions soon arise between Lisa’s former and current lovers?

Becky wants her family back (Credit: ITV)

Becky wants her family back in Coronation Street

It’s only been around a week since Becky Swain ‘returned from the dead’ and reintroduced herself to her wife Lisa Swain after almost four years away.

Explaining that she went undercover and had to go into hiding to protect Lisa and Betsy, Becky then asked to see her daughter.

She accepted that Lisa had moved on with Carla but wanted to be a part of Betsy’s life again. Lisa wouldn’t let her though.

Actress Amy Cudden also revealed Becky’s main motive for turning up in Weatherfield all of a sudden, reinforcing the idea that Becky’s back for her family.

She said: “Becky’s wife, Lisa, is about to get engaged and married to another woman, Carla. It was dangerous for Becky to return before, but her primary objective is to be with her wife and daughter.

“While there wasn’t a direct threat to that central family unit, she kept her distance. Now that Carla is a clear threat and Lisa and Carla are deeply in love, Becky feels she must return to try and reclaim her family even if that puts her at risk.”

Carla’s currently in the way (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory predicts Becky kills Carla

With Becky desperate to reunite with her family for good, one Coronation Street fan theory has predicted that Becky might stop at nothing to remove Carla Connor from Lisa’s life.

She’s already proven that she’s got a dark side to her, stealing the identity of a dead woman so that she could fake her own death. But, could she kill? And, could she kill Carla?

The theory suggests: “I’m gonna go out on a limb here…. If Dark Becky looms (she does), Lisa falling into her arms won’t trigger her. But Lisa rebuking her, saying Carla’s it for her! Oh, that’s the spark! Dark Becky’s gonna stop at nothing to get rid of Carla… including murder.”

Will Becky sit back and allow Lisa to move on with Carla? Or, will she intervene no matter the cost?

