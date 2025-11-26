Follow-up: Carla and Lisa split rocks Coronation Street, but Vicky Myers drops reunion clue

Coronation Street served up heartbreak tonight (Wednesday, November 26) as Carla Connor finally called time on her romance with Lisa Swain, handing her back the life she clearly still wanted.

With Lisa continuing to put Becky first, Carla realised she couldn’t compete – and in a bittersweet moment, she let her girlfriend go, determined that Lisa should find happiness, even if it wasn’t with her.

But don’t pack away the tissues just yet. Actress Vicky Myers has dropped a cheeky hint that Swarla might not be finished for good. Could a reunion be on the cards down the cobbles?

Swarla are over (Credit: ITV)

Lisa and Carla over

Carla was determined to have an honest conversation with Lisa about where their relationship stood. She arranged a lunch at the Chariot Square Hotel and even booked a room afterwards to show how important the meeting was.

She explained that they needed time together to talk, but while Carla prepared for the occasion, Lisa was elsewhere. Instead of joining her, Lisa stayed at No.6 to look after Becky Swain, who had been drinking heavily.

Later, when Betsy returned home, the atmosphere was light and relaxed as plans for a takeaway were discussed. At that moment, Carla arrived to find Becky wearing Lisa’s dressing gown, a sight that made the situation even more difficult.

Lisa tried to explain, but honestly, there aren’t enough words in the dictionary to make that scene look better. What followed was a mammoth 12‑minute two‑hander where Carla urged Lisa to stop pretending – she still loved Becky, and deep down she wanted her old life back.

Lisa begged Carla to stay, promising she’d do anything. But Carla, who’s basically got a PhD in heartbreak thanks to Peter Barlow, calmly explained that sometimes love means letting go. With that, she announced she’d be staying at the hotel alone and handed Lisa her ‘ticket out of here.’

Carla walked out just as Becky and Betsy re‑entered, leaving Lisa in floods of tears. Soap opera gold – and not a starter ordered.

There might be hope still (Credit: ITV)

Vicky Myers teases hope for Carla and Lisa in Coronation Street

Despite Carla finalising the split in Friday’s upcoming episode (November 28), actress Vicky Myers has revealed that there might still be hope for the couple yet.

Speaking to the Mirror, Vicky admitted that she didn’t see Lisa and Becky working again as Lisa’s bond with Carla is now too strong.

She said: “I think the love for Carla is too deep at this stage. But Lisa has been so manipulated by Costello, with him saying you don’t know how hard Becky tried to get hold of you and he put the block on it… I think her judgement is also blurred by the heartbreak she’s going through with Carla and the fact that she’s being told by her superior that this was all the above board, it was an order from above.”

But, will Lisa and Carla eventually get back together in the end?

Read more: Christmas is coming to Coronation Street: 2025 festive spoiler round-up

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!