Coronation Street follow-up: As Becky makes herself at home, Carla and Lisa are left in tatters

In tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (Monday, November 24), Becky wasn’t about to face her nightmare alone after a chilling funeral wreath landed on her doorstep.

Shaken, she bolted straight to No.6, where Carla, Lisa and Betsy were left stunned as she made herself comfortable.

Carla, feeling trapped by the situation, reluctantly agreed to let Becky stay under their roof, but only for now. With Becky settling in and tensions rising, has Swarla’s love story just hit its breaking point?

Becky’s making herself at home (Credit: ITV)

Becky made herself at home in Coronation Street

Becky had turned up at No.6 with Betsy in bits, the recent recipient of a chilling wreath marked ‘Rest in Peace – again.’ You have to laugh. Betsy begged Lisa to protect her, but Costello was also tied up with his own family threats, leaving Becky’s drama hanging over everyone.

Later, Becky settled in for a film night, clearly making herself at home. Carla then managed to grab a quiet moment with Lisa, admitting she feared she was losing her. Lisa’s reassurance was half‑hearted at best, and the tension only grew when Betsy burst in, announcing Becky would be moving in. Lisa hesitated, Carla caved, and tears flowed.

Oblivious to the mood, Becky cheerfully ordered a takeaway before sneaking off to send a secret message. She offered to pay someone for a ‘fun job,’ but what exactly did she mean by fun? Could Becky’s plotting spell trouble for Carla and Lisa?

Is it the end of the road? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers confirm Carla and Lisa breakup chat

Next week’s Coronation Street spoilers hint that Becky’s move into No.6 sparks serious trouble for Carla and Lisa.

Lisa sets her sights on a quiet lunch with Carla, but her plans collapse when Becky stirs up chaos. Found drunk and bedraggled on the cobbles, Becky is scooped up by Lisa, who takes pity and brings her inside to sober up. Between bouts of self‑pity, Becky admits she’s been drowning her sorrows in drink and claims she’s lost everything.

After a quick clean‑up, Becky reappears downstairs, brazenly dressed in Lisa’s bathrobe, just as Carla walks in. Seeing Becky playing house is the last straw, and Carla’s fury at being stood up leaves Swarla’s romance hanging by a thread.

Heartbroken and enraged, she demands Becky leave immediately. But when Lisa fails to back her up, the cracks in their romance then become impossible to ignore. What should have been a simple lunch date ends in chaos, with Swarla’s relationship suddenly looking shakier than ever.

Is it really the end of the road for the couple?

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

