Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Becky plots to kill Costello

1. Debbie’s confession in Coronation Street spoilers next week

Debbie practices her speech for the upcoming Women in Business event, but quickly loses her train of thought. Carl reassures her that it’s perfectly fine to rely on her notes.

Just before the event begins, Carl asks for her login details so he can sort staff payments, and Debbie directs him to her notebook.

When she steps onto the stage and begins her introduction, Debbie attempts to check her notes only to find the screen locked.

Flustered, she realises she can’t recall the password. Closing the iPad, she decides to speak from the heart instead, revealing to the audience that she has been diagnosed with dementia.

She shares what the condition means for her future and vows to face it head‑on.

2. Snooping Shona steps in

Roy struggles to keep calm at work, clearly rattled. Nina lets slip that he received a letter earlier which left him unsettled.

Curious to uncover the truth, Shona takes it upon herself to sift through his post. But what will happen when Roy catches her going through his mail?

3. Todd’s forced to hide in Coronation Street spoilers next week

Theo convinces Todd to stay hidden so no one sees his injuries. Todd reluctantly agrees, and Summer is told he’s gone to London. Restless, Todd peeks out the window but hides when spotted.

Summer later tells Theo she saw someone in the flat, assuming a burglar. Gary and Ben insist on checking with him, putting Theo’s lies at risk.

Dev also visits, and Todd scrambles to cover, claiming he’s just back from London and his head wound came from drinking.

Theo gifts Todd a fitness watch, urging him to train for a 10k.

After a painful run, Todd ends up with Christina and Theo watches darkly, as if fearing Todd might finally open up.

4. Todd loses it

Theo shows Todd the exercise bike he bought, but Billy and Summer notice Todd’s cut. Theo covers, claiming it happened partying in London, though Billy doubts him.

While Todd tries the bike, Danielle announces she’s taking the kids to Tenerife for Christmas. Todd fears Theo’s anger, but Theo surprisingly agrees.

Later, Theo checks his app and scolds Todd for only one sprint. When he blames Todd for Danielle’s choice, Todd snaps and says he’s had enough. Just as Todd prepares to leave, Theo shocks him by slapping himself in the face.

5. Megan and Daniel hit it off much to Will’s disappointment

Will can’t hide his excitement when Megan texts to say she’s applied for a job at Weatherfield High. Later in the Rovers, she reveals to Daniel that she’s already secured an interview.

Daniel is thrilled, and when he asks her out, Megan accepts, leaving Will quietly fuming.

Meanwhile, Maria and Eva’s simmering tensions bubble up in sharp remarks, which Eva tries to brush aside, though Maggie quickly clocks the spat. Elsewhere, Liam innocently quizzes Will about his past in Hull and whether he has a girlfriend.

Will takes offence, and Maria is horrified when he squares up to Liam.

Back at the Rovers, Megan announces she’s got the job. Daniel sweeps her into a kiss that quickly turns passionate, while a heartbroken Will watches from the sidelines, his jealousy threatening to spill over.

6. Becky has a lot on the line

Lisa tells Carla she wants to be with her, no matter what Carla thinks. Lisa later tells Becky they may have tracked down Costello’s attacker, a lad called Soap. Becky pretends not to know him, then secretly meets Soap to collect Costello’s burner and personal phone. As he hands them over, police sirens blare.

Lisa informs Becky that doctors are bringing Costello out of his coma.

At the hospital, Becky checks the coast is clear, grabs a syringe, and prepares to kill him before he wakes. But suddenly Lisa appears. Has Becky been caught?

Meanwhile, Kit tells Carla he suspects Becky’s role in the attack, but without Costello’s phone proof is thin. At the hospital, Becky chats with Costello’s daughter and learns her birthday is September 22.

When shown holiday snaps on Costello’s iPad, Becky memorises the password. Yet Kit later tells Lisa they’ve found Costello’s phone. Has Becky run out of time?

7. Ollie’s dumped in Coronation Street spoilers next week

Ollie asks Dee-Dee if they can spend Christmas Day together, but she hesitates to commit, leaving him disappointed.

Later, Ollie admits that Dee-Dee has ended things between them, prompting Maggie to step in and offer to talk to her.

Meanwhile, Dee-Dee turns to Alya and shares some surprising news.

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

