I’m A Celebrity fans spot key sign that Harry Redknapp ‘hates’ Adam Thomas

I’m A Celebrity viewers were left raising their eyebrows during last night’s episode (Thursday, April 23), after Harry Redknapp appeared to take a swipe at Adam Thomas, sparking fresh speculation of tension in camp.

Adam has already clashed with David Haye and Jimmy Bullard during this year’s series, and now fans are convinced another feud could be quietly bubbling away.

Harry took a swipe at Adam (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity fans spot new ‘feud’ between Harry Redknapp and Adam Thomas

During the latest episode, campmates were given the chance to win eggs for breakfast by catching them as they dropped from a plastic chicken positioned in a tree.

Adam and Craig Charles proved particularly successful, managing to catch several eggs between them.

Speaking in the Bush Telegraph, Adam couldn’t resist a boast, declaring: “I am the egg catcher. Some people may call me an egg-spert.”

He also revealed he was aiming to catch a “triple”.

However, Harry, 79, didn’t seem entirely impressed with Adam’s confidence. Sharing his thoughts in the Bush Telegraph, he quipped: “Adam could have caught one in his mouth. Could have opened his gob and caught one, couldn’t he?”

Does Harry like Adam? (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb fans reckon Harry ‘hates’ Adam

Fans were quick to pick up on the remark, with many taking to social media to question whether Harry’s comment was more than just playful banter.

“Oooh bitchy comment about Adam there from Harry!” one viewer wrote.

“Was that a dig at Adam Harry, or a genuine joke #ImACeleb,” another asked.

A third added: “Was that a snarky comment from Harry about Adam catching an egg in his mouth?”

“Anyone get the feeling Harry doesn’t like Adam?” another fan wondered.

The final four (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity fans slam Adam Thomas’ involvement in the final

Last night saw Adam, along with Harry, Sir Mo Farah, and Craig Charles, book their places in the final.

Scarlett Moffatt narrowly missed out on a place in tonight’s live final (Friday, April 24), prompting a strong reaction from viewers.

Some fans admitted they were no longer interested in tuning in, with one writing: “And that’s the finale not worth watching. I hate the eliminations in this series, good people going out so don’t care for the finalists.”

Another said: “Don’t think I’ll bother with the final tomorrow, both Mo or Scarlett would’ve been more worthy winners than Adam, but because he had a little cry, he will absolutely storm the final unfortunately. The UK loves a pity vote. These prerecorded series don’t really work.”

“So Adam is winning on the sympathy vote then,” another added.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity star Beverley Callard ‘gutted’ as she’s forced out of tonight’s live final

The I’m A Celebrity final airs tonight (Friday, April 24) from 7.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page.