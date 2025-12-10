Coronation Street follow-up: As Carla’s attempt to expose Becky spirals, sinister revenge twist and Carla’s vanishing act confirmed

In tonight’s Coronation Street (Wednesday, December 10), Carla Connor’s master plan to catch Becky Swain out spectacularly blew up in her face.

Carla tried to secretly record Becky to expose her games… but instead, the whole thing unravelled, leaving Lisa furious and telling both of them to take their drama elsewhere.

And while Carla’s licking her wounds, Becky’s far from finished. She’s ready to carry out a revenge plan that’s about to get a whole lot darker.

Carla tried to catch Becky out (Credit: ITV)

Carla took on Becky in Coronation Street

Tonight on the cobbles, Carla had zero interest in hearing another peep about Becky and Lisa’s cosy Christmas plans. She escaped to the factory and cracked open the scotch instead.

Kit popped by with news about Costello – apparently the bloke was on the brink of retirement before the attack – and gave Carla a pep talk to stick with their plan to expose Becky. After leaving, he ‘accidentally’ crossed paths with Becky and asked her to send Lisa to the factory, where Carla was supposedly drowning in whisky.

Becky, naturally, ignored the request and marched to Carla herself, smugly declaring she fully intended to win Lisa back, whatever it took.

Big mistake. Carla wasn’t drunk at all. She’d been recording the whole thing. She stormed into No.6 and triumphantly played the audio for Lisa and Betsy.

But instead of applauding Carla, Lisa snapped. She’d had enough of both of them and their petty, exhausting war.

Carla then told Becky that she was ‘stubborn’ and wouldn’t be phased by this setback. Visiting Costello at the hospital, Carla then took out a pad and pen and begged him to help her find evidence that Becky was the one behind his attack.

Costello kept saying the words ‘hill’ and ‘rhubarb,’ which really puzzled Carla. Deciding that she was nowhere nearer to bringing down Becky, Carla then told Kit that she was giving up. Becky had won.

Becky ramps things up a gear (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers spark concerns for Carla as Becky plots revenge

While Carla might’ve given up the fight, Becky Swain sure hasn’t. Spoilers for the next few weeks reveal that she’s set to go even further in her bid to escape Weatherfield with her family.

Becky’s laying on the mega-sparkly, stress-free Christmas fantasy for Lisa when things take a saucy detour. One ‘therapeutic’ neck massage later and Becky’s planting a sneaky kiss, leaving Lisa frozen like a half-thawed turkey.

While Becky whispers about reigniting their old flame, Lisa’s actually texting Carla, confessing she still loves her.

Kit drops by Costello’s room, reveals he’s found the flat, and Becky later slinks out of the en suite thanking him for keeping shtum.

Soon Becky’s pushing their Spain escape, phones ditched, plans racing. Meanwhile, Carla never checked into her Lanzarote hotel. Disaster incoming.

