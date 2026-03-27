Coronation Street viewers are already deep in detective mode ahead of the soap’s big April flashforward – and one theory is gaining serious traction. With a mystery death set to rock the Street on Carla and Lisa’s wedding day, some fans now believe they’ve cracked not just the victim, but the killer too.

As teased for April 23rd, Betsy Swain stumbles upon a dead body during the wedding celebrations. The dramatic flashforward scene has already aired. But, crucial details – including who dies and how – are still tightly under wraps.

Now, with five possible victims in the frame, attention has started to shift towards who might be responsible… and one name keeps cropping up – Mal Roper.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Betsy finds a dead body (Credit: ITV)

April flashforward murder in Coronation Street

In the tense preview scene, a visibly shaken Betsy is seen at the police station. She was giving a statement after discovering a body on the Street.

She confirmed she knew the victim, explaining that she found them after celebrating Carla and Lisa’s wedding. Betsy had been walking along the cobbles with Lauren when the shocking discovery was made.

The show then revealed a shortlist of five potential victims. All figures viewers will recognise for their villainous ways. Megan, Maggie, Theo, Jodie and Carl are all in the firing line.

With less than a month to go until the truth is revealed, fans have been busy piecing together clues and sharing their predictions online.

While much of the speculation has centred on which of the five meets their end, some viewers are now looking at the bigger picture – and asking who could be capable of murder.

Could Mal be the culprit? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory predicts Mal Roper will murder in April

Even without confirmation of the victim, one fan theory suggests Mal Roper could be at the centre of the chaos – and ultimately responsible for the deadly outcome.

Sharing their idea on Reddit, one viewer wrote: “Had a thought how this whole Mal thing could end without Kit or Bernie getting into any trouble.

“He attacks Bernie on the night of the Swarla wedding, one of the 5 possible victims gets caught up in it and they end up dead. Mal is arrested for both murder and the attack and his ‘attack’ gets forgotten about or he ends up telling that it was Kit but no one believes him because he’s just murdered someone.”

The theory quickly sparked further discussion. Another fan added: “Maybe that’s how Roy’s place catches on fire, the fight happens there? Bernie is there closing up while Roy is at the wedding.”

A third viewer chimed in: “He is a psycho and I think capable of murder.”

With so many twists still to come, it’s clear fans won’t stop speculating anytime soon. But whether Mal really is the one to blame remains to be seen when the episode finally airs.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV. What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts.