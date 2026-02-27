Coronation Street ITVX episode finally exposes Mal Roper’s attacker as Bernie walks free

Mal Roper’s shocking attack has already had Coronation Street fans gripped – but today\s episode on ITVX delivered a twist few saw coming (Friday, February 27).

Bernie Winter found herself hauled in by the police and locked in a cell, questioned over where she was when Mal was attacked. Despite firmly insisting she had nothing to do with it, suspicion lingered and the real culprit was still at large. That is, until viewers were let in on the truth…

Bernie was a prime suspect (Credit: ITV)

Bernie Winter arrested in Coronation Street

Bernie Winter was arrested at Roy’s Rolls on Thursday night (February 26) on suspicion of attacking Mal Roper.

In Friday’s episode (February 27), she woke up behind bars before being taken in for questioning. Son Kit was allowed a brief visit and made it clear he believed his mum was innocent.

Under questioning from DC Browning, Bernie explained what really happened during her night with Mal at the hotel, insisting he had become obsessed with her. However, the detective appeared unconvinced and treated it as a possible motive.

Bernie was eventually released when CCTV backed up her alibi that she was drinking at the shop. While she was free to go, the police were still hunting for the person responsible – and they were closer than anyone realised.

Kit was the true culprit (Credit: ITV)

Kit attacked Mal in Coronation Street

As it turned out, Bernie wasn’t the one who attacked Mal at all – her own son was.

Throughout the episode, DC Kit Green was vocal about Bernie’s innocence, although he seemed distracted while working on Annie and Adam’s case. When he got home to Sarah, things took a turn. Unhappy with her suggestion that Bernie could have hurt Mal, Kit finally admitted the truth.

Bernie didn’t attack Mal. He did.

Kit confessed that he ‘grabbed him, gave him a shove, and warned him off’ in an attempt to protect his mum. What he couldn’t have foreseen was that Mal would later suffer a heart attack following the confrontation.

Sarah warned Kit that he may have made things far worse for Bernie. Rattled, Kit headed back to the station, ready to come clean to DC Browning.

But before he could confess, he discovered Bernie had been released thanks to her solid alibi and was already on her way home.

With Kit’s secret still intact, will DC Browning and DS Lisa Swain uncover the truth?

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

