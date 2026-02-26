Three big twists as Coronation Street ITVX episode airs surprise death, concerning attack, and arrest of a fan favourite

Today’s episode of Coronation Street on ITVX (Thursday, February 26) delivered drama in spades, with three major twists landing in quick succession – an arrest, a sudden death and a marriage falling apart at the seams.

It was a day from hell for Bernie Winter-Alahan, whose plans to steady her relationship with Dev unravelled before she even realised how bad things were about to get. And just when it seemed the fallout couldn’t get any worse, Bernie found herself in handcuffs, accused of a brutal attack.

But she wasn’t the only one caught up in the chaos, as the cobbles were also left reeling by an unexpected and deeply sad death.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Bernie was arrested (Credit: ITV)

Bernie arrested over Mal Roper attack

The episode saw Dev once again confronting Bernie over her lies about staying at a hotel. Tensions bubbled over as she accused him of being passive aggressive. With neither willing to back down, Bernie finally accepted that their marriage was beyond saving.

Packing a bag, she told Dev she would finish her shift at Roy’s before working out what her future looked like without him in it.

Bernie didn’t know was that detective Kit Green had just been assigned a serious new case. The case being the violent assault of a man now in critical condition in hospital.

That man turned out to be Mal Roper. Before long, police officers arrived at Roy’s and arrested Bernie in full view of a stunned Dev, believing she could be responsible for the attack.

Bernie was left reeling as she protested her innocence, adamant that she had nothing to do with what happened to Mal. Whether she’s telling the truth remains to be seen.

Joan died while talking to George (Credit: ITV)

Sudden death shakes Coronation Street

Alongside the arrest drama, the episode took a sombre turn as another character lost their life.

George Shuttleworth met with distressed client Joan, hoping to smooth things over after Christina’s badly timed joke the day before.

Joan admitted she wasn’t fond of Christina but praised George’s professionalism and integrity. And, she was happy for him to handle the funeral of her Dusty Springfield-obsessed sister.

Relieved that his reputation appeared intact, George wanted to give her sister the send-off she deserved. But the moment quickly turned chilling when he realised Joan wasn’t responding.

An ambulance was called, but it soon became clear that Joan had died. This being a heartbreaking twist that is likely to add fresh weight to Annie’s case against the undertaker.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!