Coronation Street follow-up: As Bernie issues death threat to Mal, spoilers confirm huge attack on villain

Bernie Winter didn’t hold back in Coronation Street tonight (Wednesday, February 25) as she came face to face with the unsettling Mal Roper – and made it crystal clear she wanted him gone.

Convinced that Mal was behind the creepy break-in at her home and the tampering with her wedding photo, Bernie ordered him to head straight back to Inverness. And if he didn’t? Bernie chillingly warned that he’d be a dead man.

With spoilers already teasing that Mal is attacked tomorrow night, did Bernie go too far? Or, is someone else to blame?

Bernie wanted rid of Mal (Credit: ITV)

Bernie told Dev the truth in Coronation Street

It was a tense evening all round for Bernie as she waited for Dev and Asha to return home. Already on edge, she grabbed a golf club when someone knocked at the door. Thankfully it was only Kit – but the sight of the club raised eyebrows, and Bernie soon found herself spilling the truth about Mal.

Things only escalated when Dev and Asha walked in mid-confession. Encouraged by Kit to be honest, Bernie came clean – and Dev was furious. Hurt by the lies and terrified Mal might return and put Asha in danger, Dev stormed out.

Later, Bernie headed to work, only to find Mal Roper already there and kicking off. He demanded to know what she’d been saying about him, loudly bragging about their drug-fuelled night together in the hotel. Roy quickly stepped in, refusing to let Mal shame his staff, and booted him out.

But Mal wasn’t done. And that’s when Bernie delivered her most chilling line yet – telling him to leave for Inverness or she’d make sure he was a dead man, vowing she’d kill him herself if it came to it.

Bernie issued Mal with a deadly warning (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers reveal Bernie arrest as Mal’s attacked

In tomorrow night’s episode (Thursday, February 26), it looks like Bernie’s words may have come frighteningly close to reality. Weatherfield is rocked when Lisa discovers a man sprawled in the Street with a serious head injury. Kit is left stunned when he reads the name – Mal Roper.

As the drama unfolds, Bernie is seen heading down the café stairs with her bags packed, her nerves clearly shot. At the hospital, the news is grim – Mal is fighting for his life. And then comes the bombshell. DC Browning arrives at the café and arrests Bernie on suspicion of assault.

Insisting she’s innocent, Bernie Winter tells police that while she did spend the night with Mal, things turned dark when he began stalking her. But with Mal critically injured and Bernie behind bars, the Street is left buzzing. Is Bernie telling the truth, or is there more to this troubling story than she’s letting on?

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

