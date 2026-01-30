Coronation Street follow-up: As Mal refuses to disappear, Dev and Bernie’s marriage faces breaking point

Bernie was left rattled in tonight’s Coronation Street (Friday, January 30) as she pleaded with Mal to keep quiet about what really happened the night before – especially where Dev is concerned.

Mal agreed to keep her drug use under wraps, but made it clear she wouldn’t be getting off lightly, warning Bernie that she’d be seeing a lot more of him around the Street.

And now Coronation Street producer Kate Brooks has hinted that Mal’s continued presence, coupled with Bernie’s ongoing grief, will put Dev and Bernie’s marriage through a major ‘test’ in the weeks ahead.

Mal won’t stay away (Credit: ITV)

Mal agrees to keep Bernie’s secret in Coronation Street

Bernie’s loved ones were on edge earlier in the episode when she failed to answer her phone after being out all night. With Brody’s 17th birthday party fast approaching, her absence was hard to ignore.

She eventually staggered home just in time, urging everyone to get ready while she wrapped the presents, but her behaviour raised eyebrows.

Ryan had already filled Gemma in on Bernie taking drugs with a stranger at the hotel. Although Gemma confronted a clearly grieving Bernie, she chose to keep the truth from Dev.

Later, after the party, Bernie came face-to-face with Mal again and begged him not to say anything about the drugs or what went on between them. Mal promised to stay silent – but dropped the bombshell that she’d be seeing more of him, after Roy offered him work sorting out his electrics.

Dev and Bernie will be ‘tested’ (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street boss teases big ‘test’ for Dev and Bernie’s marriage

Speaking recently, Coronation Street producer Kate Brooks revealed that Bernie and Dev’s relationship will be pushed to its limits as Bernie’s grief continues to spiral and Mal becomes a fixture in Weatherfield.

But despite the strain, it seems the couple may yet weather the storm.

Kate explained: “We take Bernie on a really interesting journey as she struggles. It gets to the point where, because it’s been bubbling for such a long time, it eventually erupts. When it does, there are consequences for Bernie. It’s not as straightforward as Dev sweeping in and making sure that everything’s okay. It’s a really muddy, murky story that we take her on. I think it just again explores another side of Bernie that we’ve not seen yet.”

She added that while the pressure will be intense, their bond runs deep: “Obviously it’s going to be a test for Bernie and Dev, but it’s a test that they are a really strong couple, and no matter what we throw at them, they can overcome because they love each other.

“They absolutely adore each other. It’s a big story for Bernie, and certainly Roy’s embroiled in that story as well. It’s a really interesting one to keep an eye on, because it’s going to be quite a big start of the year for Bernie.”

With secrets, grief and Mal’s looming presence all in play, Dev and Bernie’s marriage is heading into seriously choppy waters.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!