Coronation Street Roy’s Rolls ‘set to burn down’ as fans fear for Roy’s life

Coronation Street fans are already on edge as reports swirl of a dramatic blaze hitting Roy’s Rolls – and many are fearing the worst for beloved character Roy Cropper.

The iconic Weatherfield café will go up in flames next month. With Roy caught up in the chaos, viewers are making it clear they’ll only accept one outcome. This being that he makes it out alive.

A fire is on the way (Credit: ITV)

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Corrie set for dramatic fire at Roy’s Rolls

According to The Sun (Thursday, March 19), Roy’s Rolls will be targeted in a shocking arson attack, with someone deliberately setting the building alight.

The terrifying scenes will reportedly see Roy Cropper rushed to hospital by paramedics as his life hangs in the balance.

A source told the publication: “Roy’s Rolls is targeted by a mystery firestarter who breaks in and douses the cafe with petrol whilst Roy sleeps upstairs in his flat.

“When residents spot smoke coming out of the windows, emergency services are called.

“As the fire rages and people realise Roy is trapped inside the race is on to get him out alive.”

So far, the identity of the culprit remains under wraps, as does whether they knew Roy was inside at the time. But for fans, there’s only one acceptable ending to this storyline.

Is Roy in huge danger? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street viewers beg bosses not to kill off Roy Cropper

With Roy Cropper’s life in danger, fans have taken to social media. They have plead with bosses not to kill off the much-loved character. For many, the show simply wouldn’t be the same without him.

One passionate fan wrote on X: “[Bleep], if Roy isn’t able to walk Carla down the aisle, I will get to the cobbles myself and kill whoever set that fire then again, it might be a wedding miracle for him to get better just in time.”

Another said: “Roy can’t die, he’s the Street’s unofficial counsellor.”

A third added: “Nope. Not having it. Leave our Roy alone!!”

Meanwhile, one viewer shared a heartbreaking theory: “What if the fire is so bad Roy knows he won’t make it out alive so he lays on the bed in the flat and Hayley comes and lays next to him and then he passes away?”

Whether Roy survives the blaze is a mystery, but it’s clear fans will be watching closely and hoping for the best.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!