Britain’s Got Talent viewers mock ITV show as host Ant McPartlin issues warning over performance

Britain’s Got Talent viewers have mocked ITV as the show – and host Ant McPartlin – issued a warning to those watching.

During Saturday’s show (March 1), The Lazy Generation took to the stage to perform. The group consisted of seven men who called themselves “a group of athletes”.

However, as they took to the stage, the performance actually consisted of them pulling a string of funny stunts that caused some sort of pain…

BGT issued a warning over The Lazy Generation’s performance tonight (Credit: ITV)

The Lazy Generation on Britain’s Got Talent

As the Britain’s Got Talent performance began, a warning flashed up on screen. It read: “Do not try this at home.”

As the routine got underway, and the stunts started becoming crazier, host Ant turned to the camera and said: “Don’t try this at home, ever!”

One of the stunts saw the group running on treadmills, blindfolded, as cutlery and other plastic objects including kids’ toys were dropped underneath their feet.

In another, judge Simon Cowell was asked to hold a thick elastic band back before flinging it against some of the men’s chests.

That’s gonna hurt in the morning! ‍ Watch The Lazy Generation boys push themselves to the limit in their pain-induced #BGT audition: https://t.co/1kNEXVTHh4 #BritainsGotTalent Do not try this at home! pic.twitter.com/OxYMli2UMp — BGT (@BGT) March 1, 2025

Britain’s Got Talent viewers mock ITV over ‘don’t try this at home’ warning

Viewers watching were amused by the warning from ITV, with many mocking the show on X.

One person said: “Do Not Try This At Home. Don’t worry about that ITV, I won’t be I assure you.”

Don’t try this at home, ever!

Another wrote: “Love the don’t try this at home warnings, yeah cause we all want to ping our [bleep] with a bungee, get trampled on by a person larger than us and finally throw random objects at our feet.”

A third replied: “Absolutely pointless.”

Meanwhile, a fourth wrote: “What on earth were the producers and judges thinking of putting this dangerous, silly and painful act on TV? I mean kids might try this even though it would be stupid just my opinion anyway.”

OUCH! (Credit: ITV)

Others shared their thoughts on the actual performance, with many viewers having a divided opinion.

One person said: “What have I just witnessed on Britain’s Got Talent? That was hilarious. I’ve never seen anything that funny for years.”

Another wrote: “@TheLazyGen you guys are hilarious! You’re like Jackass UK!!!!”

However, someone else added: “There literally is no talent left in Britain because what that actual hell was The Lazy Generation?? It wasn’t funny or entertaining.”

One commented: “No wonder #BGT is dwindling in views each year if that’s the kind of ‘talent’ they have on.”

