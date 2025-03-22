Britain’s Got Talent fans declare Bruno Tonioli should be be ‘replaced’ by KSI

Britain’s Got Talent viewers want Italian judge Bruno Tonioli to be replaced by YouTube star KSI.

After taking over from comedian David Walliams, Bruno joined the BGT family in 2023 for Series 16 and has remained on the panel ever since, alongside his fellow judges Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden, and Simon Cowell.

However, ever since series 18 kicked off last month, Bruno, 69 has been absent from some of the auditions after already committing to film for Dancing With the Stars in the US. As a result, viewers have watched him be temporarily replaced by KSI, 31, for a few episodes so far.

BGT judge Bruno joined the show in 2023 (Credit: ITV)

Britain’s Got Talent fans want Bruno Tonioli replaced

Tonight (March 22), large-than-life personality Bruno returned to the show for more auditions. However, BGT fans couldn’t help but wish KSI would permanently replace him.

One user wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “Why can’t we just keep KSI on the show rather than Bruno #BGT.”

“Would rather be seeing KSI on the judging panel every week over Bruno,” another person shared.

“Bruno is so pointless, he makes me miss David Walliams,” a third remarked.

Fans want KSI as a permanent judge (Credit: ITV)

‘Hint hint ITV’

For another set of auditions within tonight’s episode, fans were in luck when KSI returned for another slice of the action. This time, however, he replaced Simon, who was absent from the second part of the show.

Fans are home continued to insist KSI should be a permanent fixture on BGT.

“KSI should be a full time judge!” one person said.

“Needs to relaunch #BGT as the worlds got talent in 2026 wider scope of contestants and #KSI as main Judge hint hint @ITV,” another viewer shared.

“I am not the biggest fan of KSI but he’s really grown on me as a stand-in judge, honestly wouldn’t mind him becoming a permanent one in future,” another insisted.

Read more: BGT’s most ‘terrifying’ and ‘twisted’ audition in ‘bloody’ snaps as Ofcom complaints pour in

Do you watch BGT? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.