Strictly Christmas special star Jamie Borthwick dismisses Danielle Harold dating rumours

Strictly and EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick has addressed rumours that he’s dating I’m A Celebrity star Danielle Harold.

The 29-year-old’s dismissal of the rumours comes before his stint on the Strictly Christmas special, which will air tomorrow (Monday, December 25).

Danielle and Jamie were husband and wife on-screen (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Strictly star Jamie Borthwick NOT dating Danielle Harold

Tomorrow will see Jamie make his ballroom debut as he dances alongside Nancy Xu in the Strictly Christmas special.

However, before that, he has something else important he needs to do – deny some dating rumours.

The star has been romantically linked with former on-screen wife, Lola Pearce actor Danielle Harold. He’s also been linked with new co-star Jazzy Phoenix. However, Jamie has now set the story straight…

“They linked me with Jazzy and they linked me with Danielle,” he said. “I’m just surprised they haven’t linked me with Nancy! There is no lady on the scene at the minute, I’m just enjoying the quiet life.”

He then went on to say that his relationship with Jazzy is more like that of a “brother and sister”, and admitted they get on “like a house on fire”.

Danielle has addressed the rumours too (Credit: BBC / YouTube)

EastEnders star Danielle denies Jamie romance rumours too

Danielle has addressed the romance rumours swirling around her and Jamie recently too.

Speaking to The Sun’s Fabulous Magazine back in September, Danielle confessed that the rumours make her “laugh”.

“I’m just going to leave that one out there, because it’s too funny. It makes me laugh so much, I’d hate to squash it!” she said.

“I always say Jamie is the husband I never wanted or asked for, but nonetheless got. Seriously though, there’s no one like that at the moment,” she then said.

“But I’ve been so busy, it’s probably for the best. I’ve got no time, which is something to feel really lucky about.”

Jamie and Nancy are dancing together (Credit: BBC)

Jamie Borthwick talks Strictly

Meanwhile, Jamie has spoken about his upcoming stint on Strictly.

Speaking to What to Watch, Jamie revealed what advice his EastEnders co-stars Bobby Brazier and Emma Barton gave him.

Bobby, of course, was a runner-up in this year’s series. Emma, meanwhile, appeared on the show back in 2019. She danced with Anton Du Beke, and together the pair finished as runners-up.

“He [Bobby] said the same as everyone else. Which is that Strictly is an amazing experience, the people are wonderful and I should just enjoy it,” Jamie said.

According to Jamie, Emma said: “’Just you wait until it’s time for a spray tan!’. I told her I didn’t want one, but once you enter the Strictly bubble you think, ‘Why not?!'”

Read more: Strictly Christmas 2023 first look: Fabulous festive fun on the way

The Strictly Christmas special airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer tomorrow (Monday, December 25) at 4.40pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.