Strictly 2024 star Nick Knowles has revealed the reason why he won’t fall victim to the show’s ‘curse.’

The TV favourite, 61, is loved-up with Katie Dadzie, 34, a lingerie entrepreneur and a mum of two. The couple have been together for four years and recently got engaged, despite their 27-year age difference.

But the DIY SOS host has now shared that amid yearly rumours of a Strictly curse, his fiancé has nothing to worry about.

Nick is set to strut his stuff on Strictly (Credit: ITV)

Nick Knowles on Strictly

Over the years, Strictly has been plagued with claims that the show has its own curse. The idea is that those who take part in the show risk their relationship getting ruined.

On the 2024 series, Nick will be competing against the likes of Sarah Hadland, Tasha Ghouri and Pete Wicks, in a bid to get their hands on the iconic Glitterball trophy.

And in a new interview, Nick admitted that he hasn’t got the energy for an affair – following his gruelling Strictly training sessions.

The presenter has shut down a Strictly curse (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Nick Knowles shuts down Strictly ‘curse’

When asked about the so-called Strictly curse Nick told MailOnline: “It’s not an issue. I barely have the energy to walk out to the car afterwards.”

He continued: “Honestly, we did a day’s training yesterday and I literally crawled out to the car and sat with my feet in a bath of cold water for an hour when I got home.”

Nick Knowles and Katie

In a 2023 interview with The Sun, Katie Dadzie opened up for the first time about her relationship with the popular presenter.

Reflecting on their beginnings, Katie confessed: “I actually didn’t like him very much. We just knew each other as our kids were friends. I’m very shy and quiet, while Nick is quite extroverted and a complete chatterbox.”

However, it only took a simple coffee date for the walls to come down. The strength of their connection became more evident as they began to build a life together.

‘Angry’ over gold digger claims

After their relationship was publicised, Katie became the target of trolling and accusations of being a gold digger. And Nick took a protective stance, defending Katie’s character and success.

“I get upset when they come for people that I care about,” he said passionately on Twitter.

“Normally I never comment back to the trolls, but on one occasion, when people were a little bit judgmental, I was angry on Katie’s behalf.”

Read more: Strictly 2024 first pairing ‘revealed’ as Nick Knowles and Nadiya Bychkova pictured leaving rehearsals

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.