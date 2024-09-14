Television star Nick Knowles is one of the 15 celebrities taking part in this year’s Strictly.

The presenter has been gracing our screens for more than three decades and we can’t believe he hasn’t done the show before! However, it appears now is the right time for him to join the Strictly family and learn some moves…

“I’m so, so excited to be doing Strictly this year,” he said.

“People may be more used to me getting stuck in on a building site or travelling the world, but dancing live on TV will be a whole new adventure. I’ve spent my whole life learning new skills and I’ve never been afraid of a challenge – there’s life in the old dog yet to take on one more big one – being taught how to dance! I’ll give it my everything …. and try not to embarrass my kids of course!” Nick shared in a statement.

As Nick continues to dominate our TV screens this year, we find out more about him. Is he married? Does he have any children? How much is he worth? Keep reading to find out…

Who Nick Knowles is, how old he is, height and where he’s from

Nick Knowles is a British television presenter, writer, and musician.

Nick was born on September 21, 1962, making him 61 years old.

He was born in Southall, Middlesex. At age 11, he moved to Mildenhall in Suffolk where he attended St Louis Middle School before moving again and attending Gunnersbury Catholic School for Boys in London.

After his family moved again, Nick went to the Skinners’ School in Tunbridge Wells in Kent.

Nick Knowles is 6ft 1 ½, according to Celebrity Heights.

How Nick Knowles become famous

Before fronting television shows, Strictly star Nick Knowles started out as a runner in TV production.

In the early 1990s, he presented the show Ridge Riders on ITV before getting his big break with DIY SOS. In 1999, he served as the main host of BBC One’s home renovation show until 2010 when it was re-formatted.

Since 2010, Nick has continued to front the show’s current format, DIY SOS: The Big Build.

What Nick Knowles is doing now

Nick Knowles still hosts DIY SOS: The Big Build on BBC One. However, he also presents over television shows.

Since 2021, he has been presenting Nick Knowles’ Big House Clearout and starred in his travel documentaries this year – The Mighty Mississippi with Nick Knowles and Nick Knowles in South America.

How old is Nick Knowles’ girlfriend?

Nick’s girlfriend, lingerie and sex toy entrepreneur Katie Dadzie, is 34 years old. The pair have been in a relationship since 2021. Nick and Katie got engaged in July 2023.

During an interview with The Sun in March, Nick admitted he’s been too busy to plan their wedding.

“I’ve been away too much with all the travel shows I’ve been doing. Katie’s been very busy with the company,” he explained.

“And as that gets busier, the time to be able to find, to disappear for a week in the schedule gets more and more difficult.”

Nick Knowles’ marriages

Nick Knowles is not currently married. However, he has been married twice before.

From 1996 to 2000, he was married to Gillian Knowles. He tied the knot with his second wife, Jessica Rose Moor, in 2012 before divorcing in 2017 after he supported her through a cervical cancer diagnosis.

Nick Knowles’ children

Nick has four children from three different relationships.

Daughter Tuesday and Nick’s eldest son Charlie are from his first marriage with Gillian.

His second son, TJ, he shares with former dancer girlfriend Paula Beckett, while his youngest son, Eddie, he had with his second wife, Jessica.

Why Nick Knowles got divorced

In an interview with the Evening Standard, Nick admitted his four-year marriage to Gillian came to an end because he chose to put his career first. He then dated Suzi Perry for three years.

However, he admitted he had commitment issues: “My relationships have pretty much followed a pattern. They last six months and start off with me explaining that I work a lot, so will have commitment issues.

“The women involved agree that that is fine, then after a month I get a phone call saying: ‘This isn’t on.’ After three months, we split up, then get back together. After five, there’s another tussle. At six, it’s all off.”

During an interview with Big Issue in 2016, Nick spoke about his past romances and admitted he would do things differently.

“In terms of relationships, I’d absolutely do things differently. I mean, I have been guilty of having an affair. I’d tell my young self, if you’re unhappy in your relationship, end it and then go and look for another relationship,” Nick said.

He continued: “I hate the fact that I’ve hurt people emotionally in the past. I wish I hadn’t.”

Split from second wife

Nick’s split from his second wife Jessica was surrounded by controversy.

She claimed that he refused to pay the school fees for their son, Eddie – something his reps furiously denied.

Posting on Twitter at the time, she said: “It has been long agreed by my (soon-to-be ex) husband that Eddie would be privately educated — a luxury he is in the position to afford, as he has done for all his other children.

“As such, Eddie is enrolled to start private school this September (a school that me and my husband visited and chose together) except that he won’t, as I was advised by my husband’s solicitor that this promise has been withdrawn.”

She added: “Some people’s generosity is only present in front of TV cameras.”

Nick recently made a vow to Eddie after feeling guilty for working away too much. He revealed how he has reassessed his work/life balance and pledged to make a “greater effort” with Eddie.

Speaking with the Mirror back in December 2022, Nick revealed that he struggled to juggle work with his family life. He shared: “It’s the most difficult thing in modern life to weigh up the amount you work to improve their lifestyles. Versus missing your children grow up. I’m not sure I got that right with my older children, I was probably away too much.”

Nick’s health battle

The star appeared on Lorraine in November 2021, sharing a scary experience with Covid during lockdown.

He told the host: “I had it really bad right at the start of lockdown. Me being impatient tried to get straight back into exercise directly afterwards.

“There seems to be some correlation or suggestion now that going too hard and exercise too soon after Covid can cause you problems. I had, what my doctors described, Long Covid for about 10 months. No energy at all. Absolutely knackered the whole time.

“I didn’t want to tell anyone because I thought I wouldn’t get a booking for work, so I kept it to myself.”

Are Nick Knowles and Eric Knowles related?

No. Nick and Bargain Hunt presenter Eric Knowles are not related to one another.

Net worth

As of 2024, Nick Knowles is worth $10 million (£7.5m), according to Celebrity Net Worth.

