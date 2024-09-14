Former footballer Paul Merson is one of the 15 celebrities who has signed up to Strictly this year, swapping his football boots for his dancing shoes.

He admitted: “Joining Strictly is a whole new ball game for me, but I’m going to tackle this challenge head on. I’m ready to swap the pitch for the ballroom floor, so here’s hoping my two left feet can learn some moves.

“You never know, maybe I’ll be taking home the Glitterball Trophy!”

But how old is Paul Merson? Is he married? And does he have kids? Keep scrolling to find out…

Former footballer Paul has signed up for Strictly 2024 (Credit: BBC)

How Paul Merson is best known – and his age

Paul Merson is a former footballer, manager, commentator and sports television pundit. Born on March 20, 1968, Paul Merson is currently 56 years old.

When Paul Merson played for Arsenal

Paul Merson made his Arsenal debut in the 1986-1987 season as a forward. Later on in his career, he became an attacking midfielder and playmaker.

He played for 11 seasons and became a key player while George Graham was manager. He won the Football League Championship twice, the FA Cup, the Football League Cup, and the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup.

During a 2022 interview with World Football Index, Paul spoke highly of Arsenal.

“Arsenal is a Rolls-Royce of a club. A truly great club. Everything was perfect at Arsenal. You don’t fully appreciate how special the club is until you leave, to be honest, because you are spoiled at the club and it becomes the norm to you.”

He continued: “I played for some special clubs after Arsenal but nothing will top Arsenal. The club was incredible from top to bottom.”

Surprisingly, he doesn’t support them, though…

Paul actually supports Chelsea FC. While he previously played for Arsenal, Middlesbrough and Aston Villa, he has been a lifelong Chelsea fan.

On X, formerly Twitter, Paul said: “Chelsea fan all my life…. Love Arsenal and Villa from my playing days.”

Where Paul Merson is from – and where he lives now

Paul was born in Harlesden in North West London. He lives in Teddingham in the London Borough of Richmond upon Thames.

In a November 2021 interview with Teddingham Nub News, Paul revealed he had lived in the area for seven to eight years.

“It’s not stressful, the people are so nice – I just think it’s a nice nice place. I feel very lucky to live somewhere like this,” he said.

Paul is married to his third wife, Kate (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Who is Paul Merson married to now?

Paul has been married three times.

His first wife was his childhood sweetheart Lorraine Costin in the 1990s. However, his marriage came crashing down after he suffered from drug addiction and alcoholism as well as gambling problems.

According to The Sun, Paul wasted £7 million on drink, drugs and casinos.

“We never had any money worries because he paid off his debts. But if you’re earning £10,000 a week and you’re a gambling addict, you’re going to spend £10,000. I wasn’t even angry when I found out how much he’d spent. I just felt helpless,” she said.

Lorraine added: “We were childhood sweethearts, married young, had kids and we had a lovely life together with the football and all the trappings. But there was an underlying issue with what was going on inside. It’s difficult living with someone with addictions especially when I was so young. I had no experience of life myself.”

Paul finally sought help and checked into rehab. And, in January 1994, he broke down in tears at a press conference as he talked about his treatment. However, the addiction took a toll on their marriage and Paul and Lorraine split in 2001.

She has since said: “I never ever wanted my marriage to end. I never hated him, not once. I just felt helpless that I couldn’t help him any more. But you can’t help someone, you can only help yourself.”

The couple had three sons – Sam, Ben and Charlie – together.

Paul Merson’s second wife

Paul married his second wife, Louise, in May 2022. However, reports suggest they split two years later, having welcomed twin girls, Maisie and Molly, following rows over his gambling addiction.

During their relationship, Paul was also cautioned for allegedly assaulting Louise during a bust-up over his gambling debts. Later he claimed: “It has changed me for good.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul Merson (@paulmerseofficial)

‘Kate gives me pocket money’

He has since got married for a third time to Kate Merson, who he is still with.

They tied the knot in 2016 and share three kids. Something they don’t share, though, is responsibility for the family finances.

Paul recently explained that, after he gambled away their house deposit in lockdown, Kate takes care of the money now. As a result, she gives him a strict allowance which he can only use on fuel and very basic shopping.

The star doesn’t have a wallet and has a block on his phone to stop mobile gambling.

Speaking in his Football, Gambling and Me documentary, he said: “Kate looks after everything. Gives me…I would say pocket money. At first I was a bit resentful of that, thinking, I’m 50-odd years of age and I’ve got to have pocket money. But I understand that now.”

Strictly star Paul Merson on his addictions

Addiction has played a huge part in Paul’s life. He has struggled with an addiction to gambling for 35 years, something that has led to him considering taking his own life three times.

He told i: “I struggled with insecurity when I was young, a very shy kid, and the betting shop just completely took me away from how I felt. I didn’t even think beforehand I was going to do it, there was no planning. I thought I was going to go shopping when I got my first wage. My mate said we’d go across the road to William Hill and that was it. I can’t remember after that not wanting to gamble, if I’m being honest.”

He added: “It’s the most horrible addiction in the world. I’m a recovering alcoholic and a recovering drug addict, but for me, gambling addiction is the worst.”

Paul then said: “Even when you’re well, you leave a hand grenade behind you. My wife is still on tenterhooks, I’m not going to lie. But she knows I’m in a safe environment now where I can’t lose the plot quickly anymore. My wife gives me spending money now; I get treated like a 14 year old. A few years ago I would have had a problem with that, but with what happened after lockdown I have no problem with it today. That’s the way it’s got to be, because it only takes a second.”

During a 2023 interview with the Express, Paul opened up more about his addictions.

“I have bad days still,” he admitted.

He continued: “When I didn’t drink I was alright… one was too many, and 100 was not enough. But I was a binge drinker in them days… it got to the stage at the end where I was drinking every day. I was a functional drunk and compulsive gambler.”

Since retiring from football, Paul has become a sports television pundit for Sky Sports (Credit: YouTube)

Paul Merson – net worth and earnings at Sky

Paul’s salary at Sky Sports for being a sports television pundit is currently unknown. However, according to SPORTbible in October 2023, the highest-paid pundit was Gary Lineker with an annual wage of £1.3 million. In a top-10 list, Ian Wright ranked 10th with a reported sum of £150k a year.

As of 2024, Paul Merson is estimated to be worth $13 million (£11 million), according to Idol Networth.

His salary per year while playing was Arsenal is reportedly £1.2 million.

How tall is Paul Merson?

Paul Merson is 6ft tall, according to Premier League.

Paul Merson’s son follows him into football

Sam Merson is the son of Paul Merson. He previously played football as an attacker for Redditch and St Albans City.

Sam signed an 18-month contract with the Saints (Southampton Football Club) in October 2016 before departing in June 2020.

On his Instagram page, Sam appears to have left his football days behind him and developed a love and a professional career in golf.

“Starting my professional career was tough to start but gradually throughout the season I was improving my results and gaining valuable experience. I am now ready to work even harder in the off season ready for the 2024 season,” he shared in October 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Merson (@sammerson1)

Paul Merson on Strictly 2024

The soccer star revealed why he decided to sign up for the BBC dance show.

“It’s because of my Mum. I always say my Dad played a big role in me becoming a professional footballer, but my mum doesn’t get the credit she deserves. She loves the show, so it’s nice for her,” he said.

Paul admitted his stand-out moment from the show was watching Tony Adams take part: “Watching my captain, Tony Adams. He was my captain growing up.”

However, he won’t be doing any football-inspired moves, like Tony: “Not really, not like Tony’s. I’m not planning to take off my shirt! Hopefully, I’ll be okay on my feet –I’ve been on them all my life.”

Strictly Come Dancing stars Saturday September 14 at 7.20pm on BBC One.

Read more: The ‘richest’ Strictly 2024 contestant – from Nick Knowles and Tasha Ghouri to Shayne Ward

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.