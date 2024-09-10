Strictly 2024 star Tasha Ghouri hits back at ‘fix’ and ‘advantage’ claims days ahead of launch

Model and Love Island star Tasha Ghouri has openly responded to criticism from viewers of Strictly Come Dancing – just days before the 2024 launch show.

Ahead of Saturday’s episode (September 14), accusations have flown suggesting Tasha’s professional dancing background grants her an unfair advantage in the competition.

However, the 25-year-old Strictly star has defended her participation.

Tasha Ghouri has claimed that her prior dancing experience won’t give her an advantage on Strictly (Credit: Cover Images)

Tasha Ghouri bites back over Strictly 2024 ‘advantage’

In an interview with The Sun, Tasha explained that her prior dancing experience was very different to what was expected of her in the Strictly ballroom.

“When you’re in the studio, with glitter balls and the ballroom floor, it’s like entering a whole new world,” Tasha said.

She also emphasised the difficulty of transitioning into ballroom and Latin styles.

“Commercial dance is very different to ballroom dance and Latin. I’m still having to strip down and relearn… even walking in cha cha step is weird to me.”

Tasha’s prior dancing prowess, she argued, does not translate into the unique demands of Strictly.

“Turning your feet out and leading with your hips, I’m having to relearn muscle memory, so that’s the hard part. Even letting a man take the lead is a lot,” she elaborated.

Last week saw the recording of the Strictly Come Dancing launch show, with Tasha alongside this year’s celebrity line-up making their first official appearances. The pre-recorded show airs this Saturday night and kicks off the 2024 series.

Tasha defended

After Tasha was announced in the line-up, the show’s fans were quick to chip in.

“People will complain about Tasha being too good and she’ll be in a few dance offs (Already rolling my eyes at you!),” one fan predicted.

Another added: “And yes Tasha has dance experience but she’s not the only one this year and Strictly has always has them. GET OVER IT, STOP MOANING AND ENJOY YOURSELVES.”

“Can’t wait to see Tasha Ghouri and JB Gill on #strictly. Please note having dance experience does not translate to ballroom and Latin capability so can these comments be put at rest this year ffs,” said a third.

Tasha is competing in the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing. (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2024

Meanwhile, Strictly has been under more scrutiny after this year’s dance pairings leaked online before the launch show.

The launch show has already been filmed live, but will not premiere until this weekend.

However, one audience member from the taping took it upon themselves to spoil the pairings.

Fans flooded social media to voice their opinions on the leaks.

“Good pairings so far,” one wrote.

Another was excited: “Looking forward to [celeb] and [pro]!”

However, some fans weren’t too impressed, as one wrote: “Wow…. a bit gutted now…”

This season of Strictly features the smallest female celebrity line-up in the show’s history.

This change is likely due to the allegations of “bullying” and “abusive behaviour” that many female contestants lodged against their male dance partners.

Strictly Come Dancing returns Saturday at 7:20pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing 2024 pairings ‘leak’ days before launch show

So, what do you make of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.