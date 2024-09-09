Strictly 2024 is facing fresh chaos after this year’s pairings have reportedly leaked online days before the series launch show.

Viewers will tune into Strictly Come Dancing‘s launch show this weekend and find out which celebrity has been partnered with which professional dancer.

But 11 out of the 15 pairings have appeared online thanks to an audience mole who attended the taping.

Strictly’s launch show is always pre-recorded, with the usual Saturday night shows airing live. The Sunday night results show is also pre-recorded, meaning the results regularly leak online early.

ED! has seen the leaked list of pairings but won’t be spoiling it here!

Strictly returns this weekend (Credit: BBC/Kieron McCarron)

Strictly 2024 pairings ‘leak’

Fans have taken to social media to react to the alleged leak, with one writing on X: “Good pairings so far.”

Many others rejoiced at one favourite professional being given a celebrity partner.

“Glad [pro] has a partner,” one wrote.

A second shared: “So [pro] has a dance partner. Great news.”

Meanwhile, others shared their thoughts on the reported pairings. One said: “Looking forward to [celeb] and [pro]!”

However, another wrote: “Wow…. a bit gutted now…”

The Strictly 2024 line-up (Credit: BBC Studios/Ray Burmiston)

Dr Punam Krishan, Toyah Willcox, Sam Quek, Montell Douglas, Sarah Hadland and Tasha Ghouri make up the smallest female celebrity line-up in the show’s 20-year history.

Last week, a teaser was shared for the news series. “Our incredible professional dancers are gearing up to deliver a footwork fiesta unlike any other,” the BBC announced.

The launch will also feature a “beautifully empowering celebratory dance” welcoming Amy Dowden back to the Strictly Ballroom.

Professional dancer Amy was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023. She withdrew from Strictly in order to undergo chemotherapy.

“This series promises to be extra special with even more glitz, glamour, and unforgettable performances,” the BBC announced.

ED! has contacted reps for the BBC for comment.

Strictly Come Dancing returns Saturday at 7:20pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

