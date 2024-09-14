Singer and TV presenter JB Gill is one of the 15 celebs on the Strictly Come Dancing 2024 line-up – and we’re expecting big things from the JLS hottie.

But as he takes his first steps on that BBC ballroom floor, there’s a lot you need to know about the singer. What is his real name? What horrific injury did he suffer that drove him to music? And what happened when four thugs raided his home and threatened his famous wife with a knife?

Here’s everything you need to know about Strictly 2024 star JB Gill…

Fans are excited to see JB do Strictly (Credit: ITV)

Strictly 2024: Who JB Gill is

Singer JB Gill shot to fame back in 2008, when his band, JLS, appeared on The X Factor. JB, Marvin Humes, Oritse Williams and Aston Merrygold made it all the way to the final.

The lads then went on to become one of the best-selling British boy bands, selling over 10 million records. Sadly, in 2013, JLS ended up splitting – only to make a comeback in 2020, followed by a reunion tour the next year.

Away from singing and performing on stage though, JB has also appeared on several TV shows, including Songs of Praise and Countryfile.

Where JB Gill is from

JB was born on December 7, 1986, making him 37. He spent the first five years of his life in Antigua in the Caribbean, before moving to England with his family. He was then brought up in Croydon, south London.

Talking about growing up in Antigua, JB previously told Fabulous: “My mum was working as a nurse and my dad looked after our horses.”

The singer shot to fame in JLS (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Strictly star JB Gill’s horrific injury that changed his life

Despite being a chart-topping singer, it turns out JB had a rather promising career as a rugby player – until a horrific injury threw a spanner in the works.

According to mum Cynthia, when he was a teenager, JB joined pro rugby club London Irish and “was on a trajectory to playing professionally”.

It was quite a bad injury, so I think it made him sit down and rethink, what is it that I want to do?

However, during an away game in Europe, JB was tackled by another player and suffered horrifying damage to his ankle.

“It was an injury that practically affected his mobility,” she recalled to Express in 2022.

“It was quite a bad injury, so I think it made him sit down and rethink, what is it that I want to do and what else can I do?” Cynthia added, before she recounted: “We sat down one day and were talking and he said he wanted to sing, so could he take singing lessons?”

JB Gill’s real name

JB Gill’s real name is Jonathan Benjamin Gill.

The singer is happily married to dancer Chloe (Credit: SplashNews.com)

JB Gill is married to a dancer

JB is married to dancer Chloe Tangney. The pair started dating back in 2008, after she caught his eye as a backing dancer for JLS.

Fast forward to May 2014, and the pair tied the knot on the Scottish Island of Bute with JLS bandmates Aston Merrygold, Marvin Humes and Oritse Williams in attendance.

JB and Chloe then welcomed their first child, son, Ace Jeremiah Gill, in 2015. And in 2018, the pair had their daughter, Chiara Sapphire Gill.

Chloe is also pretty recognisable given that she’s been on the box with JB before. In February 2017, they appeared on the ITV show Dance Dance Dance and finished in third place.

JB is also the frontman for his TV show Down on the Farm, in which Chloe often features.

Speaking about the impact of the show on his marriage, JB shared: “It will be quite difficult, you know. I’ve got my wife, Chlo, at home holding down the fort. And I’m hoping that with my rehearsal schedule, I’ll be able to spend a bit of time there in the mornings before heading into rehearsals. I want to enjoy the show and give it my all. But some downtime on a Sunday will be really nice as well.”

The JLS star appeared on the Strictly Christmas special (Credit: BBC)

JB on how wife ‘helped him win Strictly Christmas special’

Although JB is appearing on this year’s Strictly, he actually appeared on the festive special back in 2012.

JB was partnered with Ola Jordan and their jive routine went down a treat. So much so, that the pair ended up winning.

And it turns out his wife had a big part to play into him taking home the Glitterball. JB recalled: “I remember when I did the Christmas special.

“She [Chloe] was great in rehearsals because she was really championing me and helping me to work out little bits that I didn’t find natural. It’s good to have that support.”

However, his dance past, including on the show, has led to early fix claims…

Die-hard JLS fans were having none of the criticism though, with many firing back.

“He has danced some choreographed routines, that doesn’t make him a dancer. I’ve danced choreographed routines for over 30 years, but can’t waltz, tango, paso doble, jive to save my life. Let’s quit with the ‘he’s a dancer anyway’, and just enjoy it,” one fan urged.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JB GILL (@jbgill)

JB Gill’s farm

In 2012, JB swapped the hustle and bustle of city life, for the calmer life in the countryside.

He went on to convert his Kent home into a working 11-acre farm that now houses dozens of animals. And his love for farming goes back to when he was growing up in Antigua.

He told MailOnline in 2022: “I have great memories of being in Antigua. One of the reasons why the farm came about was because my dad kept horses.

“There’s always that affinity in island nations of self-sufficiency and growing your own, understanding and knowledge of knowing where your food comes from.”

The couple share two children together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

JB Gill shows his kids brutal reality of farming

Living on the farm with his family, turkey farmer JB is keen to pass on his knowledge and wisdom to his two children – including slaughtering animals.

Speaking to The Sun in 2021, JB said: “We’ve had times when a fox gets into the pen on our farm and I’ve been down there with my son before dropping him to school, and he’s literally seen a field full of dead turkeys.

“You can’t shy away from it because it’s the reality of what food production is like. He’ll be there with me, helping me tidy everything up and mend fences so he’s seen absolutely everything.”

He went on: “We’ve never shied away from how we produce food or how we eat food and if they grew up and they don’t want to eat meat as a result, that’s no problem as far as I’m concerned.”

Strictly star JB Gill on terrifying home raid

In November 2020, JB’s farm was targeted by criminals, when four thugs raided his £1.5m home in Kent.

JB and his family were at the property – and wife Chloe was even threatened with a knife. During the ordeal, JB was also sprayed in the face by the robbers, before the gang fled with valuables.

Speaking about the raid a year later, JB opened to MailOnline about how he, his wife and two children have dealt with it.

“We’ve not spoken about it much in public on purpose. But, we are taking each day as it comes,” he said. Security has since been amped up at JB’s secluded home.

JB Gill’s net worth

With several chart-topping albums, TV fame and a successful farming business under his belt, it’s no surprise that JB reportedly has a few quid in the bank.

During JLS’s peak, it was estimated they were worth £24m, and according to The Sun, JB’s net worth is a huge £3m.

While speaking to Me and My Money in 2021, JB revealed the best decision he has ever made regarding money was investing in property, and he also treated himself to a £43,000 Mercedes.

“When I was with JLS, we were paid five-figure and six-figure sums for private gigs where we would typically do sets lasting no more than 20 minutes. Obviously we’d split these fees four ways,” he recalled.

Strictly Come Dancing starts on Saturday September 14 at 7.20pm on BBC One.

