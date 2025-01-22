A contestant on Deal or No Deal left fans fuming after they made a big decision to refuse a huge offer from the banker.

The iconic ITV gameshow was back on screens on Tuesday (January 22) – fronted by Stephen Mulhern. The lucky contestant taking part was Hayden, a fitness and leisure centre manager.

But things went from bad to worse for Hayden during the seriously tense game…

Last night’s Deal or No Deal contestant blasted

On Deal or No Deal, Hayden sat himself at the iconic table with box number one in front of him – and shared his excitement at finally playing after 29 other played had played their games.

And while viewers may have been rooting for him in the beginning, that soon changed when his choices divided opinion.

Hayden’s game on Deal or No Deal

Hayden had a tough start to the game – losing both the top cash prizes of £100k and £75k.

A few rounds later, things seemed to go from bad to worse when Hayden lost even more red numbers.

Near the end of the game, Hayden had just the £25,000 remaining, and two blue numbers: £5 and £100.

The banker then called up and offered him £7010. Much to the shock of viewers, though, he turned it down…

And in huge blow to him, in the next round, Hayden ended up losing the £25k box.

Unfortunately for Hayden, he went home with a mere £5 prize instead of the £100k – leaving him emotional.

Viewers slam ‘greedy’ contestant

While he may have been gutted with the result, viewers weren’t afraid to slam him for his bold choice.

On X, one person said: “Hayden pushed the boat out too far! Personally, £7,010 was the right amount to deal at. To leave with £5…”

Someone else added: “What was Hayden thinking he really should have dealt at £7k.” A third chimed in: “And that’s what sheer greed gets you. No sympathy at all!”

Another person penned: “Should have dealt at 7k. A fiver ain’t gonna help now. Pure greed.”

‘Most heartbreaking episode ever’

Meanwhile, other fans rallied around Hayden, with one person writing: “This has been the most heartbreaking #DealOrNoDeal ever! Hayden is beautiful inside and out I so wanted him to win big!”

Someone else added: “Gotta admire Hayden’s bravery. He went for it. It just wasn’t his day today.”

A third penned: “I loved Hayden throughout and thought his mum was the salt of the earth. Hope he is not too hard on himself – he gave it a go.”

