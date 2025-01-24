Deal or No Deal contestant branded ‘greedy’ amid big-money win in ‘expensive night for ITV’

Last night’s Deal or No Deal saw contestant Mark attempt to bring home the jackpot with the help of his fellow contestants, host Stephen Mulhern and the famous red money boxes.

However, some viewers watching at home decided that they didn’t like some of the decisions Mark made along the way, with some even going so far as to all him ‘greedy’. Ouch!

Last night’s programme has viewers on the edge of their seats (Credit: ITV)

Deal or No Deal viewers slam contestant Mark

Obviously, the aim of the game on Deal or No Deal is to make strategic decisions to prevent The Banker from undercutting you and hopefully getting a decent offer for your box as a result – whilst also being none the wiser of the actual amount sat in the sealed box.

As last night’s game progressed (January 23), Mark turned down a number of big-money offers in pursuit of the jackpot. Clearly, he was hoping to take a risk in a bid to take home a nice pile of cash.

Don’t be greedy Mark, take the bloody offer.

However, the way he played his game was called out by those watching at home. After turning down an offer of over £20k whilst having £50, £10k and £75k on the table, viewers took to Twitter.

One commented and said: “Greedy…so greedy.” Another predicted: “Mark’s gonna be greedy. Can see it now.” A third then fumed and said they thought Mark was “getting greedy”.

Mark’s offer

They were soon eating their words, though.

After whittling his fellow contestants’ boxes down to just a £50 box and the tempting £75k box, Mark was given a pretty cool offer by The Banker – a whopping £37k!

One viewer penned: “Don’t be greedy Mark, take the bloody offer.”

In a move that proved he clearly wasn’t greedy, Mark dealt, before opening his box and discovering he had the jaw-dropping £75k in there.

Mark rejected some big offers and settled for over £37K (Credit: ITV)

‘Mark played the best game’

Not everyone hit out at Mark, though. One stated that he would have been a “psycho” not to take the offer of £37k.

Another agreed after Mark rejected an offer of £21k: “If he’s got the balls to see it through, that’s not greedy that’s determination. Good luck you deserve to win big.”

“Played the BEST game Mark,” added another viewer.

“Give him credit. I would have dealt at £9k,” claimed a fourth in agreement.

“Mark what a player. Best show on TV by a street,” praised another.

Ultimately, it was an expensive night for ITV. Mark took home a huge £37k on Deal or No Deal, whilst The Chase contestants bagged £75k. Meanwhile, Beat The Chasers saw contestant Jess take home £30k and fellow guest Jamie win £100k.

In total, ITV forked out an unbelievable £242,000 in cash prizes last night!

So what do you think of Mark’s win? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.