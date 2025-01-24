Fans of The Chase declared that yesterday’s (January 23) show was the “best in ages” after contestants won a huge sum of money against Darragh Ennis.

The ITV quiz show, which is hosted by Bradley Walsh, saw three contestants – Frank, Laura and Jake – make it to the Final Chase, where they answered 22 questions correctly.

Darragh, also referred to as The Menace, he admitted they did so well that they are an example of “how to do a Final Chase”.

The final three contestants played for £75k (Credit: ITV)

The Chase contestants win a whopping £75k

While trying to answer 22 questions within two minutes, Darragh struggled on some, with contestants having five attempts to push back, three of which were executed. As the time whittled down to the final seconds, the Chaser managed to answer 20 within the time frame.

As a result, Frank, Laura, and Jake won £25,000 each. Celebrating their victory, they congratulated one another with a group hug.

Host Bradley described the final chase as “brilliant” and said the Chasers target of 22 was “extraordinary”.

When asked what each of the contestants would be spending the money on Jake said he would rent a private jet, while Laura said she would put her cash on a deposit for a house and as well use some for a holiday.

Frank also will be splashing the cash on a holiday to Chicago.

Fans also celebrated the contestants’ victory (Credit: ITV)

Viewers declare contestants ‘deserved to win’

Following their victory, viewers were pleased to see the trio go home with the huge cash prize.

“Finally a good win on #TheChase,” one user wrote on X, adding numerous clapping emoji.

“That was superbly brilliant. Enjoy the money, thoroughly well deserved indeed,” another person shared.

“Very good team. They deserved to win,” a third remarked.

“This was a good episode!! Well done to the team!” a fourth viewer said.

“Probably the best team I’ve seen on the chase, 75 Grand. Brilliant,” a fifth wrote.

“Best for ages #TheChase,” a sixth fan declared.

Read more: Fears Bradley Walsh ‘may quit’ The Chase amid ‘contract negotiations’

The Chase is on ITV1 weekdays at 5pm.

Did you watch The Chase? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.