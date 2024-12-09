Fears Bradley Walsh ‘may quit’ The Chase amid ‘contract negotiations’

Looks like Bradley Walsh will stay with The Chase as ITV bosses are cutting him a “huge new pay deal”, reports claim.

The TV star recently announced a new tour after being replaced by Alan Carr as host of The Royal Variety Performance. However, it appears he’ll continue to headline The Chase for the foreseeable future.

Here’s how much Bradley stands to make if he takes the new alleged offer from the channel…

ITV bosses ‘fear’ he’ll quit (Credit: ITV)

Bradley Walsh’s ITV salary

After I’m A Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec, Bradley is reportedly the highest-paid male star on ITV.

ITV was concerned he might quit if he wasn’t happy with his package.

Owing to his popularity and the channel’s concerns over “losing him”, The Chase star has reportedly been handed a pay rise. The Sun reports that his exact salary hasn’t been disclosed, but it’s said to be more than his previous annual earnings.

A source claimed: “Bradley is one of the network’s most popular presenters and is hugely likeable. During negotiations for his contract to be renewed, bosses at ITV were concerned he might quit if he wasn’t happy with his package. There was a real concern he might walk away.”

Bradley has been the face of The Chase since its inception in 2009. It doesn’t come as a surprise that the producers want him to continue hosting the show, which has numerous seasons and spin-off series under its belt.

However, the host hasn’t spoken about the alleged contract negations or his future with the show. But viewers are hoping he returns with the 16th season of The Chase.

Bradley Walsh gets a pay rise (Credit: Splash News)

The Chase star’s net worth

Bradley has an estimated net worth of £15.6 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

He started appearing on-screen in the 1990s and has acted in a long list of popular series throughout his career.

The Chase star played the role of Danny Baldwin in Coronation Street for two years and is also credited with a role in Law & Order: UK.

Bradley is also famous for his role as Graham O’Brien on Doctor Who, having appeared in more than 20 episodes.

For the unversed, the TV star is also known for his musical chops. His album Chasing Dreams was a bestseller when it was released in 2016. So, his net worth includes revenue from his successful albums as well.

