The Chase star Bradley Walsh has made an exciting tour announcement in less than a week since he was replaced on a major show.

Last week, it was revealed that Alan Carr would replace Bradley as host of the Royal Variety Performance. And now, the latter is preparing for a brand new stage show.

So, what is lined up for Bradley? Who is joining him on the tour? And how do you get tickets for the stage show across Europe? You can find all the details here.

Bradley Walsh tour

The Prat Pack returns!

Bradley will join his close buddies Brian Conley, Joe Pasquale, and Shane Richie on a tour across the UK next year.

A 15-piece band will back the group, who call themselves The Prat Pack.

The four of them came together in March for a one-off variety show called Bradley Walsh and Friends at the London Palladium.

As for the forthcoming tour, The Chase host feels certain that the audience would love to watch him and his friends deliver an entertainment-packed evening.

He shared in a statement: “People are starved of our type of entertainment – songs, stories, jokes – and banter! It’s an homage to the Rat Pack but brought up to the modern day, and it’s a fantastic night. We are just thrilled. We all share the same dressing room – we’re mates. We’ve known each other for so long now – and the show is about warmth and family – because we are. It’s great, really great.”

“The show harks back to the 1950s and ‘60s – the Rat Pack era of Sinatra and the gang. The four of us have been mates for over 40 years now and we have a combined age of around 250 years, so a quarter of a millennium. The only time we were on the same show was in 1993 for the Royal Variety Performance. I’ve been desperate to put something together like this for so long,” he continued.

Tickets and show line-up

Tickets to The Prat Pack will go on sale at 10am on Friday, November 29. The tour kicks off on April 27 in Edinburgh and concludes on May 23 in Southend.

Find the complete tour schedule and venues here.

