The Chase viewers expressed concern over host Bradley Walsh during yesterday’s episode.

The presenter, 63, sparked questions about his “different” voice on Thursday’s edition of the game show.

In the episode, another team of four went up against Chaser Anne Hegerty – aka the Governess – to try and win a big money prize.

Bradley Walsh on The Chase

However, it wasn’t the contestants that got viewers talking this time. It was host Brad!

During the show, one person wrote on X: “Brad’s voice sounds… different.”

Another agreed, adding: “Yes sounds quite different today.”

Poor Bradley’s voice. Doesn’t sound right today.

A third asked: “Is something wrong with Bradley’s voice?”

A fourth commented: “Poor Bradley’s voice. Doesn’t sound right today.”

ED! has contacted reps for Bradley and ITV for comment.

Bradley has hosted The Chase since its beginning in 2009.

The TV star has had his fair share of success over the years, hosting the likes of Blankety Blank and Gladiators and starring on Coronation Street and Doctor Who.

But now in his 60s, does Brad have any plans to slow down?

In August, he insisted he has no plans to leave The Chase. He told the Daily Mail: “Until people say they’ve had enough and start switching off I’ll do it. We’ve had such an extraordinary time together. It’s the best job in the world.”

Bradley also spoke about the creation of The Chase.

He said: “The audience was made up of ITV bosses.

“Straight away I took the contestant’s side. I saw the Chasers as these big, all-knowing, bully types, so I started taking the mickey out of them. It was like doing stand-up in the middle of a quiz show, which I loved. So right from that very first run-through I thought this could be special.”

The Chase airs weekdays from 5pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

