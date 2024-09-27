Bradley Walsh has shared some big career news away from The Chase – and fans are “so excited”.

The telly legend has become a somewhat national treasure thanks to his appearances on shows like Coronation Street, The Chase and BBC’s Gladiators over the years.

And this week, Bradley was left beaming as he revealed to fans that he, and some famous faces, were opening up a new theatre this weekend.

The Chase legend Bradley has shared some career news with fans (Credit: ITV)

The Chase host Bradley Walsh issues career news

Taking to his Instagram on Thursday (September 26) Bradley uploaded a video of him with friends Shane Richie, Joe Pasquale and Brian Conley.

The beloved TV presenter went on to inform fans that they were gearing up to open a new theatre in London at the weekend. The gang then gave fans a peek at what to expect, with the stars performing a brief song.

Captioning the post, Bradley said: “This Saturday, myself, Shane, Squeeky and The Puppet are opening a brand new theatre in Fareham for Sir Howard Panter and Dame Rosemary Squire at Trafalgar Entertainment.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bradley Walsh (@bradderswalsh)

Bradley ‘cannot wait’

Bradley added: “We CANNOT wait, our first gig since we played The Palladium. See ya there Hampshire and thanks Sir H and Dame Rosemary for having us. God bless all, Brad and the boys.”

As expected, fans were over the moon and rushers to the comments section to share their thoughts. One person said: “You funny lot. The best of British entertainment.”

A second added: “So excited! See you tomorrow.” A third penned: “Good luck with the show guys.”

The TV host is back on screens for a new series of The Chase (Credit: ITV)

Bradley on The Chase

In other Bradley news, earlier this month a brand new series of The Chase debuted – but there was a huge shake-up for its first episode.

On September 2, during the episode, Bradley revealed the show has undergone a revamp to mark its 15th anniversary.

The Chase special episodes saw four contestants, who shared the same name as one of the chasers, take on not one but two quizzers.

Bradley Walsh said: “These four people have never met before but by working together as a team they have the chance to win thousands of pounds! Today, two things are standing in their way. Two Chasers. The Chase double trouble is on.”

Read more: Bradley Walsh on ‘problem’ he’s facing because of hugely successful career

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.