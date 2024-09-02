The Chase is set to look very different today (September 2), Bradley Walsh has revealed, as it undergoes a revamp to mark its 15th anniversary.

Today’s The Chase special will see four contestants, who share the same name as one of the chasers, take on not one but two quizzers.

Bradley Walsh to front The Chase special today

In a trailer for the episode, host Bradley Walsh said: “These four people have never met before but by working together as a team they have the chance to win thousands of pounds!

“Today, two things are standing in their way. Two Chasers. The Chase double trouble is on.”

Contestants Darragh, Jenny, Anne and Paul are seen waiting to find out which two brainboxes they will be taking on.

Fans of the show will know these are the names of the Britain’s favourite quizzers – Darragh Ennis, Jenny Ryan, Anne Hegerty and Paul Sinha. But will they be taking on their namesakes, or the remaining Chasers Mark Labbett and Shaun Wallace?

Anne and Shaun were on Loose Women today but were giving nothing away.

“Watch the Instagram clip,” said Shaun, when quizzed about what would happen during tonight’s episode.

Fans go wild over the shake-up

After the Instagram post was uploaded, fans shared their excitement.

One said: “YOOOOOO, this is gonna be so good.” Another wrote: “Can’t wait to watch, the two Chasers must be Shaun and Mark, the first two Chasers.”

A third penned: “Can’t wait to see it on air,” followed by three red hearts.

The normal style of the show sees four contestants taking on one Chaser, however, bosses decided to change things up to mark the special occasion.

Mark and Shaun are the longest-serving Chasers as they have been there since series one. Anne joined in series two, Paul in series four, Jenny in series nine and Darragh in series 13.

The Chase airs weekdays on ITV1 and ITVX at 5pm.

